1902
Feb. 1, 1902-A Minnesota delegation met in Grand Rapids to discuss the Morris Timber Bill. It is expected that the bill will provide for the cutting of timber on the reservations at a price of $5 per thousand feet. It will also provide for cutting all timber from all tracts. Indian labor will be employed in this work so far as possible. It also will provide for the reservation of islands in Leech and Cass lakes, Sugar Point and five percent of the timber lands to be reserved for seed trees.
1912
Jan. 31, 1912-It was reported that William Boyd, who owns a homestead near town, was murdered in Colorado two weeks ago. He returned home last week and was surprised to have people think he was killed.
1922
Feb. 1, 1922-C.C. Baker, superintendent of schools for District One for two years, was re-elected unanimously by the school board.
Feb. 1, 1922-A large crew of surveyors has been working on the survey of the Babcock route between Ball Club and a point about two miles west of Bena.
Feb. 1, 1922-The new Nashwauk High School building was dedicated.
1932
Feb. 3, 1932-Rosemary LaFreniere of Grand Rapids, who won the state title in the discussion contest last year, took first place in a local meet.
Feb. 3, 1932-R.L. Donovan resigned as president of the Grand Rapids Commercial Club.
Feb. 3, 1932-Reuel L. Hall, 72, well-known Pengilly pioneer, died.
1942
Jan. 28, 1942-The last large piece of equipment for the addition to the Blandin Paper Co. power plant was received when a turbine arrived in Grand Rapids.
Jan. 28, 1942-Ludzar Louis Courtemanche, 77, one of the early settlers of this section, died.
Jan. 28, 1942-L.C. Matthews was announced as the Outstanding Young Man in community service in Grand Rapids by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber of Commerce.
1952
Jan. 31, 1952-Claude Titus was honored for distinguished service to the community with the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber of Commerce Key Award.
Jan. 31, 1952-Malcolm Hoard, 49, Bovey, was killed in a traffic accident on the Splithand Road, about four miles from Grand Rapids.
Jan. 31, 1952-Lt. John McAlpine, former resident of Marble, has been officially declared killed in action in Korea.
1962
Jan. 29, 1962-”We are very much surprised at U.S. Steel’s reduction in the price of Mesabi iron ores by 80 cents a ton for 1962, especially in view of the fact that the current labor contract expires June 30,” a Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Co. press release declares.
Feb. 1, 1962-District 318’s Board of Education outlined plans for a long-range program to strengthen the educational system and to enable teachers to earn more money.
1972
Jan. 27, 1972-Debbie Steffy was named homecoming queen at Grand Rapids High School.
Jan. 31, 1972-Marine First Lt. James M. Kamman, Grand Rapids, has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions in Vietnam.
Jan. 31, 1972-Miner’s, Inc., has sold 14 acres of land on Highway 169 south of the new Goldfine’s shopping center to Midwest Motor Inns, Inc., of Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Jan. 31, 1972-Father Dennis Parnell, who headed St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at Ball Club from 1935 to 1951, is serving in Grand Rapids for several weeks in the absence of Msgr. Michael Hogan.
1982
Jan. 28, 1982-Developments Jan. 27 make an Itasca County Road and Bridge Department strike unlikely. Settlement is not certain but union representative John Giorgi said he would recommend ratification of the agreement.
Jan. 28, 1982-District 318 will incur deficits in its general fund of approximately $490,000 in 1981-82, and an additional $911,000 during 1982-83.
Feb. 1, 1982-In a unanimous vote, the Itasca County Board removed its offer of the county coordinator/personnel director post to Norman Miranda, a Grand Rapids environmental engineer. The board immediately made the same offer to its second choice for the job, Robert Olson, Montevideo, Minn.
Feb. 1, 1982-Employees of the county road and bridge department voted to accept the last offer made by the county board to settle a two-year contract agreement.
Feb. 1, 1982-Accused murderer Audie Lynn Fox has been granted a 30-day extension at the state security hospital in St. Peter, Minn.
1992
Jan. 29, 1992-Officials at Blandin Paper Co. notified the 1,100 salary and hourly workers of a possibility of a week to 10-day shutdown if paper sales do not increase quickly.
Jan. 29, 1992-The issue of redistricting will be laid to rest unless the public raises any further concern about it. So said county attorney Jack Muhar in response to a charge by Commissioner Bob Loscheider that the county’s new redistricting plan was erroneous.
Feb. 2, 1992-The Itasca County Nursing Home has the county’s permission to utilize $170,000 in county funds to help alleviate extra costs that weren’t a part of the $2.5 million general obligation revenue bonds approved by the county last fall.
Feb. 2, 1992-Aro M. Saari, 46, the former business manager of the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district, is facing nine counts of theft by swindle. He allegedly converted more than $105,000 in District 319 funds to his personal use.
Feb. 2, 1992-Marvin Chouinard, 26, Hibbing, was killed in a logging accident near Buck Lake, north of Nashwauk.
2002
Jan. 27, 2002-Gov. Jesse Ventura proposed the largest bonding bill in his gubernatorial career last week, but Iron Range lawmakers say it’s not big enough.
Jan. 27, 2002-Grand Rapids Township residents who were hoping to become a part of Trout Lake Township will have to wait 90 days until after both townships’ annual meetings before the Itasca County Board will give its seal of approval on the merger.
Jan. 27, 2002-After interviewing six candidates, the top two candidates to fill the Grand Rapids Police Department’s two commander positions are Leigh Serfling, acting assistant chief of police, and Greg Hopkins, a sergeant in the police department.
Jan. 30, 2002-Hospital support staff have rejected a recent offer from Itasca Medical Center and could walk off the job if an agreement is not reached.
Jan. 30, 2002-The Cohasset City Council voted unanimously to make the city’s Portage Park tobacco free during youth activities.
