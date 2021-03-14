1901
March 16, 1901-A petition is circulating in northern Minnesota protesting against the proposed national park to be set up in much of this area.
March 16, 1901-Competition for the Hirschy Trophy in marksmanship will be conducted on the clubgrounds near McKinney Lake.
March 16, 1901-Results of the Grand Rapids village election finds that D.M. Gunn defeated George Riddell for president of the village.
1911
March 15, 1911-Rep. C.H. Warner of the 52nd District saw his bill which taxes all unsold state lands for school purposes passed.
March 15, 1911-The King Lumber Co., with headquarters in Grand Rapids, is now operating six yards in this section. They are in Grand Rapids, Deer River, Bovey, Marble, Keewatin and Chisholm.
March 15, 1911-In the election in Grand Rapids, A.C. Bossard was elected president. Trustees are Thomas Russell, George Arscott and Fred A. King. Frank Sherman was elected recorder. In the Grand Rapids Township election, William Hoolihan was elected supervisor.
March 15, 1911-The Rev. H.R. Scott, pastor of the Grand Rapids Methodist Church for three years before leaving for Bemidji, died.
1921
March 16, 1921-A.H. Frick has accepted the position of county agricultural agent.
March 16, 1921-Members of the local American Legion post voted to change the name of the post from “Tomberlin” to McVeigh-Dunn.
March 16, 1921-A bill has been introduced in the Minnesota Legislature that would put the conduct of logging camps under the direction of state factory inspectors.
March 16, 1921-A new schoolhouse will be erected in the Gran section of the Grand Rapids school district.
1931
March 18, 1931-Potato growers of Itasca County will organize and form marketing groups for their crops.
March 18, 1931-The Grand Rapids Commercial Club extended an invitation to Elliott and Co. Meat Packers of Duluth to locate a distributing point in Grand Rapids.
March 18, 1931-Waino Niemi is valedictorian and Daniel Grimsbo is salutatorian of the graduating class at the North Central School of Agriculture in Grand Rapids.
1941
March 12, 1941-Organization of a countywide welfare fund organization for the benefit of the volunteers and selective service trainees from Itasca County has been perfected.
March 12, 1941-March 27 is the date for the first men from the selective service draft to be sent to an induction camp for a year of military training. A total of 62 men from this area will go to Fort Snelling.
March 12, 1941-The Dahl Cafe will open for business in Grand Rapids.
March 12, 1941-The Rev. Sherman W. Arends, who was pastor of the Community Church in Grand Rapids for a number of years, has been called into the U.S. Army as chaplain.
1951
March 15, 1951-JoAnn Kling of Greenway High School won the annual Itasca County Spelling Bee.
March 15, 1951-Grand Rapids Township voters elected Carl J. Eiler as the new justice of the peace. Edith Clafton was elected treasurer of Arbo Township.
March 15, 1951-Bonnie Gowen was named valedictorian of the senior class at Grand Rapids High School. Joan Richardson is the salutatorian.
March 15, 1951-Retail trade in Grand Rapids increased by 283 percent from 1940 to 1948, according to a study.
March 15, 1951-Cpl. Roger Mattfield of Bovey has been awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in Korea.
March 15, 1951-John Nesseth was elected commander of the Ponti-Peterson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Grand Rapids.
March 15, 1951-A proposition to install parking meters in Grand Rapids at no cost to the village was made to the village council.
March 15, 1951-The grand opening for the new Squaw Lake Coop Building was conducted.
March 15, 1951-Fire destroyed four airplanes in a hangar a the Coleraine Airport. Damage estimate is about $40,000.
1961
March 13, 1961-Anthony Charles Carter, 3, Cohasset, drowned in a creek just 150 feet from the Bass Lake home of his parents.
March 13, 1961-The Trout Lake concentrator of Oliver Iron Mining Co. will not operate this summer because of reduced demand for iron ore. In addition, operations will be suspended at the King and Walker mines, both located north of Coleraine.
March 16, 1961-Bass Brook Township, with 66 votes on the issue, failed to approve the proposal to authorize the township board to build a town hall.
March 16, 1961-Grand Rapids Township voters elected six officials, and levies of $44,605 were approved. Voters re-elected supervisor James Hagen; Donald Fraser Sr. and Mrs. Wallace Jones were returned to their offices as treasurer and assessor. Chet Randall and Frank Sherman were named justices of the peace.
1971
March 11, 1971-Despite the elaborate precautions of the latest electronic surveillance equipment, two young men managed to break out of the Itasca County Jail. They have not been apprehended yet.
March 11, 1971-Itasca County has joined the growing number of governmental units across the country to react spasmodically to the prospect of a rock festival within its borders.
March 15, 1971-The Itasca County Board agreed to the request of the Nashwauk Ambulance Service that its subsidy from the county be raised from one-half to two-thirds that of the one given to Northland Ambulance Service of Grand Rapids.
March 15, 1971-Feeling the enclosing pressure of law enforcement vigilance that developed along with intense publicity, two young men who made a successful break from the Itasca County Jail turned themselves in.
March 15, 1971-Any bypass or beltline around Grand Rapids is “five to 10 years away,” district highway engineer L.H. Miller of Duluth said.
To be continued, March 17
