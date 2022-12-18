1902
Dec. 20, 1902-The bill that has been introduced in Congress to suspend the provisions of the Timber and Stone Act is meeting with quite general opposition and a movement is on foot to get some sort of an expression of the public on the matter.
1912
Dec. 18, 1912-Mrs. Anna Voigt, 49, wife of Frank Voigt of Deer Lake, died in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 18, 1912-W.H. Smith and N.G. Cook have opened a feed and flour store in the building occupied by T.A. McHugh on Kindred Avenue.
1922
Dec. 20, 1922-Additional property which will increase the assessed valuation of Bovey to nearly three times what it formerly was was taken into the village. The greater portion of the land was formerly in the village boundaries with Coleraine.
1932
Dec. 21, 1932-Grand Rapids will not have a cooperative creamery after Jan. 1. The Itasca Cooperative Creamery will be sold to A.J. Vind who since 1926, has been manager of the institution.
Dec. 21, 1932-E.J. Whaling, 48, chief deputy auditor of Itasca County for almost 14 years, died as a result of an infection in his hand.
Dec. 21, 1932-Northern Minnesota lost a most distinguished citizen in the death of C.C. McCarthy, 76. He was a resident of Itasca County and a practicing attorney for 40 years. He served as county attorney, in the state senate and in other positions of honor and trust.
1942
Dec. 16, 1942-The law firm of Murphy and Murphy has been retained by a group of taxpayers of Itasca County to seek court action to halt payment of $7,918.50 allowed Thomas Erskine, county auditor, by the Itasca County Board. The claim was for work done in handling tax-forfeited lands. It is contended that work done by Erskine was not sufficient to cause the county to become indebted to him in such an amount.
1952
Dec. 18, 1952-William J. Hoolihan, 87, one of the most colorful figures in the early days of Itasca County, died at his Grand Rapids home. He lived in Grand Rapids for 60 years and served as Itasca County sheriff from 1902 to 1908.
Dec. 18, 1952-Organization of the 309th Special Services Co. was completed at the Cohasset Armory. Capt. Kenneth Doig is commanding officer. Other officers are Ben Grussendorf, Gordon Johnson, Ray Baseman and Alfred Fulton.
1962
Dec. 17, 1962-Mr. and Mrs. V.A. (Vik) Vikre, owners and operators of Forest Lake Lodge in Grand Rapids, drowned in Bass Lake, north of Cohasset.
Dec. 17, 1962-A large panther-like animal is being blamed for the loss of yearlings and calves in the Trout Lake area. Five families have reported losses in recent weeks and one man, William Tahtinen, has seen the animal he believes is responsible.
Dec. 20, 1962-Two three-man teams started the official recount of Itasca County ballots cast in the Nov. 6 election for governor.
Dec. 20, 1962-John Phillip Markquardt, 77, Max, was killed when his tractor overturned while he was logging near his home.
1972
Dec. 18, 1972-A panel discussion of the proposed Minnesota Experimental City near Swatara will be conducted in Hill City High School.
Dec. 21, 1972-Two Duluth men who are well-known in Grand Rapids were among passengers who escaped injury from the takeoff crash of a North Central Airlines DC-9 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Dr. Richard Ojakangas, a former Warba resident and his 13-year-old son, and Raymond Higgins, former state senator, were among those who escaped. Nine deaths were reported.
Dec. 21, 1972-Grand Rapids is tentatively scheduled to become the northeast regional office of the Department of Natural Resources under a reorganization plan announced.
Dec. 21, 1972-Itasca County commissioners voted a resolution requesting state assistance in setting up a lake monitoring pilot program for the county’s lakes to begin in 1973.
Dec. 21, 1972-Major Marvin Cleveland, former Talmoon resident, was the pilot of a helicopter that crashed south of St. Petersburg, Fla., after rescuing four fishermen from a sinking shrimp crawler.
1982
Dec. 8, 1982-For years, the idea of a visitors and convention bureau has been discussed. Now talk has turned to active pursuit of the notion but nothing has been made final yet.
Dec. 8, 1982-Pumping continued at the Minnesota Power Clay Boswell Plant near Cohasset where a pipeline broke Dec. 1, spilling an undetermined amount of sulfuric acid.
Dec. 8, 1982-Offices at the Tri-County Cooperative Center in northeast Grand Rapids were evacuated when fire broke out.
Dec. 8, 1982-Darrell Lauber, 44, acting Itasca County Land Commissioner since mid-November when Bill Marshall retired, was appointed by the county board as land commissioner.
Dec. 12, 1982-North American Cable Systems representative Bob Muhick informed the Grand Rapids City Council that Rapids Cable Television has purchased a dish antenna which will allow the company to receive signals from all domestic satellites.
1992
Dec. 9, 1992-The Itasca County Board voted to eliminate the proposed 4.95 percent levy increase for 1993. A total of $700,000 will be struck from the Solid Waste budget and $65,422 from Road and Bridge.
Dec. 9, 1992-District 318 voters decisively defeated a $29.2 million bond referendum that would have provided for new construction and remodeling at nine buildings throughout the district.
Dec. 9, 1992-The county board rejected the low bid of $74,000 by Stamson and Blair to manage building the county’s Solid Waste Transfer Facility and accepted a bid from Bill Bittner for $98,900. The board feared a union strike against the county if it hired the non-union Stamson and Blair to manage its construction.
Dec. 13, 1992-Residents of School District 316 are concerned and angry about the rising cost of education. They told the board how they felt during the Truth and Taxation hearing.
Dec. 13, 1992-Grand Rapids Police Chief Harvey Dahline said at least 15 local people may be charged in a check-writing and shoplifting scam involving stores in Grand Rapids, Duluth and other Iron Range cities.
2002
Dec. 15, 2002-The Grand Rapids Police Civil Service Commission decided that the new police chief for the city of Grand Rapids will be hired from the current roster of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Dec. 15, 2002-Donna Marie Doust, 49, Cohasset, died in a one-vehicle rollover at the intersection of County Road 63 and Island View Road in Cohasset.
Dec. 18, 2002-The IRRRA Board decided that a $1.5 million gamble on a new high-tech vision is a risk worth taking. The board approved money for a Bayfield, Wis., firm, Superior Edge, that will establish its new headquarters in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 18, 2002-Even the blustery bite of a cold December could not dull the excitement in the air as a group of community members, school board directors, teachers, principals and architects toured the new Grand Rapids Middle School.
Dec. 18, 2002-The Grand Rapids City Council approved the 2002 tax levy payable in 2003 of $3,487,514.
