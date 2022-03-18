1902
March 22, 1902-There is no longer any doubt for those who have noted the explorations of iron ore on this end of the Mesaba Range, which have been in progress during the past year, that valuable mines in this vicinity will soon be among the shippers.
1912
March 20, 1912-The resort run by Jim Rhody was raided by Sheriff Riley with three men and 11 women taken into custody. Rhody was dispensing liquor behind the bar when arrested. The men will be charged with running a house of ill repute.
1922
March 22, 1922-J.E. Barr Pickling and Preserving Co. of St. Cloud signed contracts with local farmers to raise cucumbers.
March 22, 1922-By a majority vote of 188 votes, the people of School District 1 voted to construct a unit or part of a new high school in Grand Rapids at a cost not to exceed $250,000.
1932
March 23, 1932-Blandin Paper Co. is making important changes. It is remodeling the paper machine and beaters to enable production of wallpapers, half-toned and color papers.
1942
March 18, 1942-Two men were killed in a one-vehicle accident between Coleraine and Grand Rapids. Dead are Robert O’Malley, 21, Coleraine, and Albert Estelle, Bovey. In another accident, E.R. McPheeters of Hay Point, a few miles from Hill City, died near Grand Rapids.
March 18, 1942-Clyde Anderson, living near Jacobson, is one of the few men from this part of Minnesota to kill a full-grown bear with one blow of an axe after it attacked him.
1952
March 20, 1952-Itasca County, in line with the rest of Minnesota, showed inclination toward Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower as the Republican Party candidate for president in the election next fall.
March 20, 1952-A need for 3,500 more workers than are presently available in the Arrowhead Iron Range area of the state is indicated in a report issued by the Minnesota Division of Employment and Security.
1962
March 19, 1962-Ben Aultman, Grand Rapids, first Minnesotan to test the state’s new implied consent law, won his case in Nashwauk Municipal Court and kept his driver’s license. The issue in the hearing involved the legality of the revocation of the driver’s license only.
March 19, 1962-A $1.6 million contract for construction of a building to house a new paper machine at the Blandin Paper Co. was let.
March 22, 1962-No fatal accidents were reported for the iron ore mines operating in Itasca County during 1961.
1972
March 16, 1972-District 318 School Board members agreed to offer the Central School property for sale to the village of Grand Rapids for $188,000 for public use.
March 16, 1972-Tax levies totaling $52,132 for 1973 were approved at the annual meeting of Grand Rapids Township.
March 16, 1972-Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the beating of Daniel Brown, , of Detroit Lakes, who was found in a ditch along the Pear Lake Road in the Midway district after being beaten and robbed.
March 20, 1972-Darra Hughes, 14, Grand Rapids Junior High eighth grader, won the Itasca County Spelling Contest.
March 20, 1972-Two Deer River-area sisters were struck by a car while walking along Highway 2 at Bena. The victims are Darlene Jackson, , and Donna Jackson,19.
1982
March 18, 1982-Approximately 1,400 students at the Grand Rapids Middle School brought letters to their parents warning of stickers and decals appearing in several areas of the country which contained small amounts of LSD.
March 18, 1982-Defense attorney Richard C. Hansen, Duluth, won a battle for his client, Audie L. Fox, 27, Pengilly. Ninth Judicial Court Judge John A. Spellacy granted Hansen’s request for a change of venue, and the trial will be moved to Brainerd. Fox is accused of murdering Beefy Lawson, Itasca County sheriff’s deputy.
March 22, 1982-The prognosis for Itasca Memorial Hospital in 1982 is bleak. The major reason for existing problems is the lack of patients.
March 22, 1982-James B. Pribyl, 27, Harris Township, died in an accident in his garage where 18 sheets of waferboard fell on him.
March 22, 1982-Four rules established by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for jail operations “appear to have been violated” at the time of the Jan. 18, 1982, suicide death of prisoner Matthew Brett Rau.
1992
March 18, 1992-The Greenway School Board is talking with neighboring school districts to discover whether it may share a superintendent with one of them.
March 22, 1992-The developer of a new combined clinic for Grand Rapids Medical Associates will present the group’s plans for considering a building site north of Itasca Medical Center along the Mississippi River.
2002
March 17, 2002-An amendment to keep the Mineral 21st Century Fund’s interest out of a Minnesota House economic development reduction bill failed paving the way for the legislation’s approval.
March 20, 2002-Two longtime Ranger DFLers might be pitted against each other this fall election. Reps. Irv Anderson of International Falls and Loren Solberg of Bovey are placed in the same district in a redistricting plan released by the courts.
March 20, 2002-UPM-Kymmene named Emery McGraw, 51, Vice President of Operations of Blandin Paper Co. effective Feb. 25.
March 20, 2002-Administrators in School District 318 were charged with the task of informing 24 teachers who will lose all or part of their jobs or be given a different teaching assignment.
March 20, 2002-The Minnesota House voted to designate Eric Enstrom’s “Grace” as the official state photograph. The widely-renowned photograph, shot by the Bovey resident in 1918, would also be required to hang in the secretary of state’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.