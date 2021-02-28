1901
March 2, 1901-The election in the village of Grand Rapids will be conducted March 12. Village President Riddell will be opposed by D.M. Gunn for the mayoralty.
March 2, 1901-It is now an assured fact that Grand Rapids will have a local telephone system in the near future as the village council has granted a franchise.
1911
March 1, 1911-The Meritt Building, formerly owned by the Itasca Mercantile Co., was damaged by fire caused by a gasoline explosion in the dry cleaning room at Roecker’s Tailor Shop.
March 1, 1911-According to official census figures, Grand Rapids has a population of 2,230. Other county villages with populations over 1,000 include Nashwauk, 2,008, Coleraine, 1,613, and Bovey, 1,377.
1921
March 2, 1921-A bill introduced in the State Senate will allow counties to finance land clearing for cutover areas.
March 2, 1921-Itasca County commissioners awarded the contract for grading the Babcock Road, which travels from Grand Rapids to Keewatin.
March 2, 1921-A.H. Frick has been appointed the new county agricultural agent to replace D.B. Jewell who resigned.
1931
March 4, 1931-Northern Utilities Co. is seeking a franchise from the village of Grand Rapids to construct a gas plant.
March 4, 1931-A new Red and White Store will open in Grand Rapids, located where the former Johnson Meat Market was located on Fifth Street. Walter Secker is manager.
March 4, 1931-S.M. Dinwiddie, 77, a Grand Rapids resident since 1900, died.
March 4, 1931-Doris Gist of West Cohasset is valedictorian of the Class of 1931 at Grand Rapids High School. Bennett Thompsen is salutatorian.
March 4, 1931-John Aiton of Cohasset was named one of nine champion dairymen in a contest which includes dairymen from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
1941
Feb. 26, 1941-C.A. Peterson, who has served with the Grand Rapids Fire Department for 20 years, retired.
Feb. 26, 1941-James Bickley, 72, an Itasca County resident for more than 50 years, died at his farm near LaPrairie.
Feb. 26, 1941-Martin Thompson, 55, and Paul Swenson, 37, were killed when struck by a hit and run driver in downtown Grand Rapids.
1951
March 1, 1951-Kare n Sarja is 1950 Warba Winter Wonderland Carnival queen.
March 1, 1951-A public meeting will be conducted in April to continue the study of a community chest for Grand Rapids.
March 1, 1951-Cpl. Rodney Kinler of Grand Rapids was wounded in action in Korea.
March 1, 1951-A new minimum salary schedule for classroom teachers in School District 1 in Grand Rapids was approved.
March 1, 1951-Twenty-four twigs clipped from the tops of aspen trees in Blandin Park are contributing to the improvement of old world species in Finland.
1961
Feb. 27, 1961-A suit brought against the District 318 Board at Coleraine by five iron mining companies will be heard in district court in Grand Rapids on March 20.
March 2, 1961-Fifty men will start work on emergency public works projects near Grand Rapids. Men for the jobs will be chosen from applicants at the Minnesota State Employment Service office in Grand Rapids.
March 2, 1961-Les Warren has sold his Studebaker franchise to Vic Longrie and his building to Chet Arnhold of Itasca Heating.
1971
Feb. 25, 1971-Former Itasca County resident Dr. John Furlong, vice president for special services at Stout State University in Wisconsin, has left for a two-month assignment in South Vietnam as a consultant for the U.S. Department of State.
Feb. 25, 1971-Dr. Robert C. Oftelie, a Grand Rapids resident since 1932 and a dentist since 1965, was appointed to the District 318 Board. He will fill the term of Leonard Avenson, who resigned.
March 1, 1971-An official census bureau report said that Itasca County’s official population in the 1970 census was 35,530, down 6.5 percent from the 1960 total of 38,600.
March 1, 1971-Strong winds and wet snow caused hundreds of power and telephone outages in the Grand Rapids area before the storm ended with 10.5 inches of snow.
1981
Feb. 26, 1981-Although the price tag of a county jail outlined by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department may cost $2.5 million, three members of the county board appeared to think it acceptable.
Feb. 26, 1981-District 318 School Board members approved Superintendent James Sauter’s recommendations for cutbacks totaling $383,000 in the 1981-82 budget.
March 2, 1981-Anthony Martin Krzywicki was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in a trial in Grand Rapids. The trial was moved from Walker to Grand Rapids.
1991
Feb. 27, 1991-Minnesota Sen. Bob Lessard has squared off against the Friends of Animals and Their Environment who want to introduce legislation to ban the bow hunting of deer in the state.
Feb. 27, 1991-Itasca County Commissioners formally adopted a proclamation “recognizing the 80,000 plus troops assigned to the Operation Desert Shield/Storm war operation” in response to a presentation by county veterans service officer Dennis O’Gorman.
Feb. 27, 1991-In what he termed as “unfortunate recommendations,” Itasca County Human Service Director Thomas Papin outlined for the human service commission $159,154 in reduced spending measures effective immediately.
March 3, 1991-A Scud missile attack on a U.S. air base in eastern Saudi Arabia caused the death of Glen Dean Jones, 21, a soldier from Grand Rapids.
March 3, 1991-Three Grand Rapids High School students earned berths in the national speech tournament. They are Rebecca Ralston, Craig Solem and Stephanie Omersa.
March 3, 1991-Dr. Arnold J. Bolz, 72, and his wife, Belva, 74, died after their car collided with another vehicle near Solem Springs, Wis.
2001
Feb. 28, 2001-The DNR came to Hill City to conduct a public information meeting on the recovery of “old growth” logs which rest on the bottom of Hill Lake and other lakes throughout the state of Minnesota. Most at the meeting expressed concerns about the possible impacts on Hill Lake.
March 4, 2001-Attorney General Mike Hatch will travel to the Iron Range for a public hearing on recommendations for changes in how Lake Country Power operates.
March 4, 2001-A building that has been a Grand Rapids landmark for more than a century is scheduled to disappear this week. Sylvesters, also known as the Itasca Mercantile and the Itasca Dry Goods Store, was built in 1893 and is the oldest retail store in town.
2011
Feb. 27, 2011-After a long series of community discussion on the future of Connor-Jasper Middle School, the Greenway School Board finally took a vote to proceed with the plan to close the building.
Feb. 27, 2011-On Feb. 13, a wall and roof collapsed on the Old Hotel Gift Shop in Bigfork and the building will now be razed.
March 2, 2011-Itasca County Commissioners heard how efforts at the state legislature are moving forward to allow counties more local control of how health care is delivered in their communities.
