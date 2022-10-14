1902
Oct. 18, 1902-An Oct. 18, 1902, edition of the Herald-Review was not available.
1912
Oct. 16, 1912-What is believed to be a strike of high grade lignite coal has been made on the Philip Smith farm, two miles south of Grand Rapids.
Oct. 16, 1912-F.E. Reusswig, former chairman of the Grand Rapids School Board, charged with knowingly allowing fraudulent claims to be paid, waived examination. His case is ready to go to trial.
1922
Oct. 18, 1922-Owing to the reductions made in current expenses, the school board of District No. 1 found it unnecessary to increase the school levy for 1923 over that of 1922 to take care of the interest in the bonds for the new high school building and voted the same levy for the coming year as that of last year.
Oct. 18, 1922-Formal opening of the Babcock pavement highway between Grand Rapids and the St. Louis County line was conducted with representative delegations from all of the villages on the western Mesaba present.
1932
Oct. 19, 1932-Values of personal property in Itasca County as returned to the Minnesota State Tax Commission will be unchanged except in three classes.
Oct. 19, 1932-Old Man Depression has been handed a blow in Itasca County mining towns. Relief programs instituted by county mines proved much help for unemployment.
1942
Oct. 14, 1942-The Grand Rapids Village Council set levies, payable in 1943, at the same levy level as in 1941.
Oct. 14, 1942-The timbered areas of Minnesota will be quiet this winter as compared to a year ago. Prospects for timber operations are that there will be one-half to two-thirds of the production of a year ago. There are many factors listed as reasons.
1952
Oct. 16, 1952-Harry Yern, awaiting trial on three murder counts from 1938, was recaptured at Warba after he made a hole in the wall of his cell in the Itasca County Jail and escaped.
Oct. 16, 1952-Zigmond A. Zasada has been named director of the Forest Research Center to succeed L.P. Neff.
1962
Oct. 15, 1962-Frank Brackett, longtime resident of Cohasset, died.
Oct. 15, 1962-Mrs. John Costello, 77, 60-year resident of Grand Rapids, died.
Oct. 15, 1962-Food merchants in Itasca County who are not now participating in the Pilot Food Stamp program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture will have the program explained at a meeting. The program is expected to go into operation in all of Itasca County in early November.
Oct. 18, 1962-Josephine Kangas, 99, the county’s oldest resident and a longtime resident of Wawina, died.
Oct. 18, 1962-Game warden Frank Bolstorff of Grand Rapids was struck over the head with a rifle butt and knocked unconscious while checking three men charged with shining deer in Alvwood Township north of Deer River. Edmund Francis King, 46, Inger Route, Deer River, was named in the report as being the individual who injured Bolstorff. Two other men, Richard Ray Davis, 27, Deer River, and William C. Rath, 27, Grand Rapids, were also charged.
Oct. 18, 1962-District 318’s school board approved of budget of $2,885,423 for the school year 1962-63, requesting the county auditor to spread $1.4 million for school maintenance.
1972
Oct. 16, 1972-Regents of the University of Minnesota and top administration officials made a whirlwind tour of Itasca State Junior College and the North Central Station before conducting a regular business meeting.
Oct. 19, 1972-A revised school calendar for 1972-73 to make up four days lost at the start of the year and for legal holidays Oct. 9 and 23, was approved by the District 318 School Board.
1982
Oct. 13, 1982-Like the trail of a huge mole, area residents can follow the progress of a 12.7-mile pipeline between Cohasset and Blackberry by looking at the disturbed earth.
Oct. 17, 1982-Mary Jo Jess accepted the gavel of leadership from outgoing Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce President Harold Bjorkland at the annual meeting of the group.
1992
Oct. 14, 1992-Despite substantial opposition from citizens attending the meeting, the Coleraine City Council voted to sign the purchase agreement for a 1.74-acre parcel of land in Cotton Park with Zoran Vidovic.
Oct. 14, 1992-A contaminated test well near the wetland victimized by the state’s largest oil spill over a year ago is being closely watched by Lakehead Pipe Line Co. and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The oil contamination was discovered nearly a month ago.
Oct. 18, 1992-The New Instrument Landing System has been installed at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport and will be ready for use in November.
2002
Oct. 13, 2002-Hoping to see change in the steady decline of District 318 student enrollment, the school board reviewed this year’s indicator report and it was explained why enrollment has continued to tumble since 1995.
Oct. 16, 2002-Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill will open in Grand Rapids some time in February 2003.
