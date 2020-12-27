1900
Dec. 29, 1900-Senator and Mrs. C.C. McCarthy left for St. Paul where they will spend the next three or four months while the senator is looking after his senatorial duties.
Dec. 29, 1900-The special Grand Rapids election endorsed the village council in its attempt to locate a paper and pulp mill here.
Dec. 29, 1900-Lewis Horseman, 25, was killed at John Cochran’s Lawrence Lake camp by a falling tree.
1910
Dec. 28, 1910-Tom Sheehy’s restaurant at Bena burned to the ground.
Dec. 28, 1910-The Pension Project of the U.S. Steel Corp. effective Jan. 1, has been received by the employees of the Oliver Iron Mining Co. with a feeling of delight and gratitude.
Dec. 28, 1910-Itasca County Attorney R.A. McQuat of Grand Rapids has formed a partnership with Adolph M. Peterson of Minneapolis. They will have offices in both Coleraine and Grand Rapids.
Dec. 28, 1910-George E. Gilbert Jr. of Bovey will open a drug store in Marble.
1920
Dec. 29, 1920-Patrick McDonald of Brainerd died of unknown causes in a lumber camp in Grattan. In addition, J.W. Delaney, about 70, was killed by a falling tree in Nore.
Dec. 29, 1920-The home, store and post office of F.L. Vance on the Popple River was destroyed by fire.
Dec. 29, 1920-The Tichenor School will be moved one mile or so north to the Harold Hanson farm near the bridge across the Swan River.
1930
Dec. 31, 1930-Many farmers in the vicinity of Grand Rapids are finding an unexpected source of income in the piles of rocks they have removed from their fields. The stones are being hauled to the rock crusher being operated at the paper mill to prepare material for concrete work in the new addition.
Dec. 31, 1930-Malie J. Stevens, on a basis of recount of votes, was selected village clerk of Marble by two votes, over Grover Mitchell.
1940
Dec. 25, 1940-Logging operators from all over northern Minnesota came to Grand Rapids to discuss the wage and hour act as it affects timber dealers.
Dec. 25, 1940-Donald T. Ward, co-pilot of the Army bomber which crashed in California, was a former Grand Rapids resident.
Dec. 25, 1940-Tax revenues will be less in Itasca County next year, for the valuations as finally allowed by the Minnesota Tax Commission show a loss of more than a half a million dollars.
Dec. 25, 1940-Robert H. Martin of Deer River won $1,000, one of the grand prizes of the Brunswick $50,000 National Bowling Carnival.
1950
Dec. 28, 1950-Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Brier took first place in the Grand Rapids Lions Club’s Outdoor Lighting Contest.
Dec. 28, 1950-Young men with 1-A selective service classifications were urged by Captain Kenneth Miller to enlist with Company D of the National Guard in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 28, 1950-The Grand Rapids Village Council appointed Herman Litchke manager of the village liquor store.
Dec. 28, 1950-Steve Lucas, 45, Keewatin, died at the Sargent Mine when he fell 200 feet.
Dec. 28, 1950-The Rev. Orville M. Burch has accepted a call to become the first pastor of the Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 28, 1950-Itasca County’s 1950 tax valuation is $20,137,832, an increase of nearly $3 million on the 1949 valuation.
1960
Dec. 26, 1960-Winners of the Lions Club Outdoor Decorating Contest are Richard Stenstrom, first place; R.A. Sjodin, second place; and Pierre Mattei, third place.
Dec. 26, 1960-Ernest Bittner of Balsam has been elected chairman of the Rural Development Tourist and Recreation Committee.
Dec. 26, 1960-Tom Laverne Lathrop, 32, Grand Rapids, was killed when thrown from the cab of his pickup truck on Highway 169 near Taconite.
Dec. 29, 1960-Cohasset will move its municipal liquor store and bar from a rickety frame structure to a modern $50,000 building on Highway 2 early in January.
Dec. 29, 1960-Itasca County’s Commissioners have gone on record in favor of a change in the present welfare system. A resolution passed requests state Sen. Vladimir Shipka and state Rep. George Wangensteen to “exert their best efforts” to legislation which would add two members of the county board to the present five-member welfare board.
1970
Dec. 24, 1970-Keeping his election promise to reduce his own salary if he were to win, Itasca County Auditor-elect Orton Hepola made a request at the county board meeting that the commissioners reduce his salary. The board reduced his salary from $17,860 to $14,260.
Dec. 24, 1970-Motions calling for the state Legislature to close the 1971 deer season and return to the predator control system abandoned in 1965 were unanimously approved in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 24, 1970-Gov.-elect Wendell Anderson has named Robert L. Herbst national director of the Izaak Walton League, as conservation commissioner to succeed Jarle Leirfallom.
Dec. 24, 1970-”The American Sportsman” television program will feature film taken on a lake north of Grand Rapids. Doc and Festus of the TV show “Gunsmoke” were the musky fishermen.
Dec. 28, 1970-New sanitation code regulations in Minnesota say sewage disposal systems for lakeshore homes and cottages will have to conform to county sanitation code standards by July 1, 1977, at the latest, under Minnesota’s new shoreland management program.
1980
Ed. note: There was no Herald-Review printed on Christmas Day 1980.
Dec. 29, 1980-Gen Dunstan was appointed to fill an open term on the Itasca Memorial Hospital Commission and Welfare Board but will not officially take that position until the state approves the selection.
Dec. 29, 1980-City attorney Bill Kalar told the Grand Rapids City Council that he is not yet satisfied with the legal documents concerning Ryan Development’s request for vacation of city streets and avenues to allow development of the Pokegama Mall with 170,000 square feet of shopping space.
Dec. 29, 1980-Medical doctors Katherine F. Guthrie and John G. Ward are new associates of Drs. A.H. Roth and D.C. Goodall at Community Clinic, Deer River.
1990
Dec. 26, 1990-Only five days are left until the City of Grand Rapids enters its 100th year of incorporation and the Centennial Committee is planning a gala premier event Jan. 7.
Dec. 26, 1990-Itasca County residents who were close to former Gov. Karl Rolvaag, 77, who died Dec. 20, remember his candor and courage in a personal battle against alcoholism. Rolvaag moved to a retirement home near Bowstring in 1977, the same year he quit drinking.
Dec. 26, 1990-Nancy Jane Stanley, 38, Grand Rapids, died from exposure after her snowmobile stalled near Prairie Lake and she tried to find her way home on foot.
Dec. 30, 1990-The second phase of a 460-mile Great Lakes Gas pipeline project will involve 37.3 miles of construction in Itasca and Cass counties this winter.
2000
Dec. 27, 2000-Putting the picture “Grace” on a U.S. postage stamp is a vigorous project undertaken by an interested group in Grand Rapids and Bovey.
Dec. 31, 2000-The new mile marker signs on snowmobile trails in Itasca County paid dividends when they helped locate a woman who was injured in an accident near Calumet.
Dec. 31, 2000-Bob Lessard, the independent state senator from International Falls who quit the DFL last summer, said he might join the Republican caucus.
2010
Dec. 26, 2010-Magnetation, Inc., will enter the new year with optimism as its plant near Keewatin is expected to reach full capacity next summer.
Dec. 29, 2010-Wanted: Pair of Ruby Slippers worn by Judy Garland in the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” $250,000 reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.