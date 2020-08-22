1900
Aug. 25, 1900-A Democratic Campaign Club will be organized on the night of the county convention to elect delegates to the state convention.
Aug. 25, 1900-A mistake was made by someone in the arrangements for the excursion from Hibbing. There were assurances that about 300 people would travel to Grand Rapids from Hibbing, but only about 75 came.
1910
Aug. 24, 1910-The Indian office has modified a recent order which would abolish the sale of all liquor in what is known as the Indian Country of northern Minnesota.
Aug. 24, 1910-Minnesota Gov. Eberhart was in Grand Rapids. A large crowd was on hand to welcome the governor but dispersed when he was late.
1920
Aug. 25, 1920-Although Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and so gave women suffrage majority, things may change. There is a possibility that no feminine ballots will be cast in November.
Aug. 25, 1920-Sheriff Ed Carson and Deputy Jesse Harry conducted a successful search for an illicit moonshine plant near Leipold, capturing the three men involved in the manufacture of the liquor.
1930
Aug. 27, 1930-Grand Rapids will be training headquarters for a nationally known pro football team next month. Herb Joesting will bring his Minneapolis Red Jackets to Clef Camp on Pokegama Lake for two weeks. Vernie Miller of Grand Rapids is to play with the team this season.
Aug. 27, 1930-The 38th annual Itasca Exposition was the most successful ever.
Aug. 27, 1930-People who live along the upper Mississippi River in northern Minnesota, especially those who have summer homes on Pokegama Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, Leech Lake and other bodies tributary to the flowage basins, are noting the large amount of water which is being sent down stream.
1940
Aug. 21, 1940-Even though the weather proved adverse, the Itasca County Fair was a success. Attendance measured by number of cars parked was well over that of a year ago.
Aug. 21, 1940-Iowa State College at Ames is again making use of Itasca County as a location for their summer camp for its engineering class. A total of 38 men came to Wirt and went into camp at Clear Lake.
1950
Aug. 24, 1950-Joseph Conte, 69, prominent Keewatin resident, died.
Aug. 24, 1950-Victor Franco, 20, of France was in Grand Rapids. He is retracing by bicycle the route taken by LaVerendrye, the great French explorer, more than 200 years ago. His trip will carry him up the St. Lawrence, across the Great Lakes and on to Winnipeg and the Rockies.
1960
Aug. 23, 1960-Gerald Skrman, 23, and his father-in-law, Albert Anderson, 56, both of Duluth, drowned in Lake Winnibigoshish.
Aug. 23, 1960-Twenty-four new teachers will start work in District 318 schools when classes open Sept. 1.
Aug. 25, 1960-A demonstration of closed TV in teaching large groups will be a highlight of a workshop at Coleraine.
Aug. 25, 1960-Classes will not be held in the new addition to the senior high school when school opens Sept. 1, Superintendent M.L. Malmquist says. The cafeteria will not be in operation and students should make arrangements for their lunches. Band, music and art rooms in the addition will not be ready, and classes will continue in other locations.
1970
Aug. 20, 1970-District 318 accepted low bid and agreed to sell $2,025,000 of bonds to a syndicate headed by First National Bank of St. Paul, Juran & Moody, Inc., and Dain Kalman & Quail, Inc. both of St. Paul. Funds will be used for the construction of the new senior high school now underway north of Hale Lake.
Aug. 20, 1970-The deer hunting season in Minnesota will be restricted to just two days per hunter this year.
Aug. 20, 1970-Toni Hecimovich of Coleraine was selected Minnesota Sweetheart for 1970.
Aug. 20, 1970-Itasca County commissioners drafted a resolution that protests the tax reductions claimed by utility companies because of depreciation and reduced estimations of value of equipment and facilities.
Aug. 24, 1970-District 318 schools will open with a decidedly new look – two new administrators, six new principals, two new assistant principals and 20 new teachers.
Aug. 24, 1970-Stafford King, 76, retired state auditor and a Deer River native, died at his cabin on Portage Lake near Inger.
1980
Aug. 21, 1980-Short-term and long-range goals adopted by the District 318 School Board emphasize that “the classroom is the heart of the school” and call for continuing efforts to “improve teaching and learning” in classrooms.
Aug. 21, 1980-The Itasca County Board approved an ordinance that will permit paddlewheels, tipboards and raffles and regulate the use of the gambling devices for non-profit organizations.
Aug. 21, 1980-Political controversy over the appointment of Itasca County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tom Neustrom is apparently over. Neustrom passed the Minnesota Police Officers Standards Test which apparently will end the battle fought among the Itasca County Board, Itasca County Sheriff Russ Johannsen, Itasca County Attorney Sonya Steven, county residents and the sheriff’s department civil service commission. Questions arose after Neustrom was appointed to fill a deputy position after he had failed to pass the civil service test.
Aug. 25, 1980-Following a complaint of possible drug dealing by a vendor at the Itasca County Fair, an investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in a suspected sale and possession of controlled substances operation.
Aug. 25, 1980-Country Sunshine Floral opened for business in Grand Rapids.
1990
Aug. 22, 1990-Ninth District Judge William J. Spooner denied Itasca County’s jurisdiction over Shannon and Jason Olszynski leaving them with their natural mother in Ely, Nev. The children had allegedly been kidnapped by their father two years ago.
Aug. 22, 1990-Sarah M. Figgins, 8, Cohasset, died from head injuries she received in a car accident.
Aug. 22, 1990-School District 318 Board members approved the maximum amount it could levy for the 1991-92 school year. The board set the levy at $11,786,891 and may be able to reduce it in the months ahead.
Aug. 22, 1990-The Campaign Cabinet of the United Way of Greater Grand Rapids announced its fund-raising goal for 1990 is one-quarter million dollars.
Aug. 26, 1990-The School District 316 Board called a special meeting to find a way to deal with a worsening financial situation. The district has exceeded its borrowing limit at the Coleraine bank.
2000
Aug. 20, 2000-Inmates from other counties may provide added revenue for Itasca County to add seven more beds to its maximum security jail.
Aug. 20, 2000-A national cable television company has been filming two local outdoorsmen giving fishing tips that will be viewed and used throughout the nation. Outdoor Life Network chose Marty and Scott Glorvigen, co-owners of Gemini Sport Marketing in Grand Rapids, to star in programs highlighting fishing tips.
Aug. 23, 2000-The design of a new track, football and soccer field at the Grand Rapids High School received approval. Cost of the entire project was estimated at about $1.5 million.
Aug. 23, 2000-The Grand Rapids Police Civil Service Commission was handed a list of 11 top candidates who are hopeful of becoming the next chief of police in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 23, 2000-Christopher Kenneth Reiland, 21, Apple Valley, drowned in Brown Lake.
2010
Aug. 22, 2010-Concerned parents of student athletes, as well as the student athletes themselves, came in numbers to the School District 318 Board meeting to express their displeasure with the work of Grand Rapids High School hockey coach Bruce LaRoque.
Aug. 22, 2010-Two outstanding seniors were honored by ElderCircle at the Itasca County Fair. Recognized for their dedication to volunteering in the community were Clyde Newton of Grand Rapids and Margaret Sexton of Deer River.
Aug. 25, 2010-Itasca Community College is No. 5 is a list published of the top 50 community colleges in the country by using information gathered by the Community College Survey of Student Engagement and the U.S. Department of Education.
Aug. 25, 2010-Ken Jon Dvorak, 63, rural Coleraine, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was hit head-on by a car on the River Road four miles south of Grand Rapids.
Aug. 25, 2010-A request by three Grand Rapids residents for special use permits for use and possession of a firearm within the city limits was tabled after much discussion by the Grand Rapids City Council.
