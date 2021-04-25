1901
April 27, 1901-The mining interests at this end of the Range are now receiving considerable attention at the hands of capitalists and others interested in iron ore. The prospects for the discovery of iron ore mines in this vicinity are encouraging.
April 27, 1901-Bicyclists in the village of Grand Rapids are warned not to ride on the sidewalks by town marshals.
1911
April 26, 1911-Vincent Murphy of Minneapolis, a logging foreman for the International Logging Co. was found dead in the woods near Stanley, located in Wirt Township, with two bullet holes in the back. Sheriff Riley arrested Vincent Wood as a suspect in the murder.
April 26, 1911-Ground was broken for the construction of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. It will be in the Gothic style of architecture and will cost about $15,000. It is expected to be completed by Oct. 15.
April 26, 1911-W.C. Yancey, on trial for allegedly embezzling public funds as recorder for the village of Grand Rapids, was found not guilty by a jury.
April 26, 1911-The Grand Rapids General Repair Co. opened on Second Street.
April 26, 1911-The Minneapolis newspaper said Sen. D.M. Gunn was loyal to northern Minnesota in the recent legislative session.
April 26, 1911-J.F. Metzger will open a dry goods store in the new town of Hill City.
1921
April 27, 1921-Mort Taylor will begin construction of a business block in Grand Rapids for a plumbing and heating business.
April 27, 1921-T.E. Clyesdale was appointed manager of the Itasca Creamery.
April 27, 1921-Itasca Paper Co. of Grand Rapids started its pulp plant at Little Falls.
April 27, 1921-Finding itself unable to dispose of its product, the local veneer factory of the J.D. Nartzvik Co., Inc. has suspended operations in Grand Rapids.
April 27, 1921-The National Woodenware Factory at Hill City was shut down due to lack of orders.
1931
April 29, 1931-The construction of Gillis Youth Camps on Pokegama Lake have been postponed for a year.
April 29, 1931-The Grand Rapids Commercial Club hopes to work to begin delivery of mail in Grand Rapids within a few months.
April 29, 1931-Fire at Effie did a considerable amount of damage to the store and property owned by J. Albert Anderson.
April 29, 1931-Erwin O. Olsen has been chosen to succeed S.E. Heller as principal of Grand Rapids High School.
1941
April 23, 1941-Electricity is now being supplied to the Western Mesaba Range and nearby communities from the new Minnesota Power and Light substation just east of Grand Rapids on Highway 2.
April 23, 1941-Harry Erickson has been named by the Grand Rapids Commercial Club to be in charge of the tourist information booth in Grand Rapids this summer.
April 23, 1941-Alexander King, general superintendent of the Canisteo District of Oliver Iron Mining Co., died.
1951
April 26, 1951-Mrs. Earl LeBar of Nashwauk gave birth to the first triplets on record at Itasca Memorial Hospital.
April 26, 1951-An outline map of Itasca County features the terazzo flooring at the head of the stairs leading to the main level of the new Itasca County Courthouse.
April 26, 1951-A new bill introduced by Sen. George O’Brien of Grand Rapids and passed by the state Legislature may bring substantial increases in funds to Itasca County school districts. The bill appropriates money from the state income tax fund to aid to public school districts which contain 10 or more sections of tax exempt land.
April 26, 1951-Cpl. George Badavinac of Pengilly has been awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in Korea.
April 26, 1951-The Rev. William Olson has resigned as pastor of the Warba Presbyterian Church.
April 26, 1951-Pfc. Kenneth E. Sjodin, Coleraine, was wounded in action in Korea.
April 26, 1951-Meadore L. Gilboe, one of the most colorful figures in early railroading in this area in his job as a conductor, died in Grand Rapids.
1961
April 24, 1961-A profusely illustrated, 74-page handbook on forestry for schools has been published as a public service by the Charles K. Blandin Foundation of Grand Rapids.
April 24, 1961-Two commercial fishermen from Squaw Lake were drowned in windswept Splithand Lake south of Grand Rapids. William Martin, 55, and Willian Schirmer, 51, were fishing for bullhead when the accident occurred.
April 24, 1961-A total of 33 operating mines in Itasca County shipped 12,556,781 tons of iron ore and removed 20,394,782 cubic yards of stripping in 1960.
April 27, 1961-JoAnn Mossier was named winner of the Edna I. Murphy Scholarship at the Grand Rapids Education Association Banquet.
April 27, 1961-County commissioners William A. Swanson of Max and George Predovich of Coleraine will become members of the county welfare board for the year 1961, effective May 1.
April 27, 1961-Fifth Street is becoming a through street for east and west traffic in Grand Rapids. Signs are now being installed at all corners. A motorist may now drive on Fifth Street from 10th Avenue East to 17th Avenue West with only three stops.
April 27, 1961-A federal food stamp plan will replace the surplus commodities distribution system in 11 Itasca County townships about June 1.
1971
April 22, 1971-James Daley, Grand Rapids village engineer, asked for county participation in construction of traffic signal lights at the corners of Pokegama Avenue and the River Road and Pokegama Avenue and Golf Course Road.
April 22, 1971-The first drowning of the season in Itasca County occurred when Edwin F. Hupila, 84, rural Bovey, fell from his boat in Snaptail Lake.
April 22, 1971-After several months delay from the originally scheduled completion date, the Highway 63 Bridge over the Mississippi River between Grand Rapids and the Pokegama Dam will open to traffic on April 23.
April 22, 1971-Co-workers, friends and relatives honored Ruth Harris who is retiring after 29 years of service as Coleraine village clerk.
April 26, 1971-Bylaws and the constitution of the Freeholders Association of Grand Rapids were changed at a special meeting to include members from all parts of Itasca County.
April 26, 1971-Grand Rapids village councilmen are considering leasing the present dump to a private operator and establishing a fee system which will place a greater charge of the larger users of the dump.
April 26, 1971-A moose, sans antlers, took an early-morning run near the Robert Bartz home on Golf Course Road.
1981
April 23, 1981-Prisoners may now be kept in the Itasca County Jail for periods longer than 30 days. Ninth District Court Judge John Spellacy rescinded a court order issued one-half year ago, making the Itasca County facility a 30-day lockup.
April 23, 1981-Five days remain to file for the vacant District 5 Itasca County Commissioner seat which became open after the death of George Orlovich. Nineteen candidates filed for the position to this point.
April 23, 1981-A Negative Declaration Notice will accompany the Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the proposed Pokegama Mall when that document is sent to the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board. A negative declaration means that the city believes that the development will not have any significant impact on the environment and that an Environmental Impact Statement is not necessary.
April 23, 1981-The Itasca County Board indicated at a meeting of the Itasca Memorial Hospital Commission that it prefers private ownership of the facility.
April 23, 1981-Unless the Greater Pokegama Lake Association decides to do something else with Nesbitt Island, the association will retain ownership of the island even though attempts have been made to give it away.
April 23, 1981-Ruth V. Golla, 81, well-known Grand Rapids educator, died.
April 27, 1981-About three-fourths of the exhibits are ready at the new Forest History Center in rural Grand Rapids.
April 27, 1981-Mike Bailey, owner-operator of Bailey Alignment Shop, opened his new business.
1991
April 24, 1991-Despite an appeal from Itasca Memorial Hospital Administrator David Triebes that the county discontinue its practice of publishing employee salaries in the newspaper, the Itasca County Board voted to the contrary.
April 24, 1991-Led by four first place winners, the Grand Rapids varsity speech squad won the region championship. Champions were Steven Olson, Loriann Licke, Jil Millman and Kayan Lewis.
April 24, 1991-Approximately 150 parents came to a meeting at Cohasset School to tell District 318 Superintendent Dan Kaler they wanted to keep their principal.
April 28, 1991-The Itasca Medical Center Board of Directors voted to offer land adjacent to the IMC facility for sale or lease.
April 28, 1991-School District 316 Superintendent Ron Maertens told the school board he would not resign April 25, despite the unanimous motion of its members to ask for his resignation earlier this month. Also, 91 of the 95 teachers in the Greenway district had signed a letter to the board saying they had no confidence in Maertens’ abilities to lead the district.
2001
April 25, 2001-A final ruling on the legality of the Iron Range Fiscal Disparities Act may be a decision to be made by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
April 25, 2001-A lawsuit filed in 1998 by the Grand Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority has been settled resulting in a cash reimbursement to the HRA in excess of $350,000. The lawsuit, against the contractor, developer and architect involved in construction of the Lakeshore Place and Forest Park West multiple family housing projects, was based on building defects in the original construction of the buildings.
April 29, 2001-Legislators from both ends of the Iron Range were not pleased when they found out Cohasset Mayor Jeffrey Walker decided to continue his fight to overturn the 1996 Iron Range Fiscal Disparities Act.
April 29, 2001-Gov. Jesse Ventura signed a resolution urging the U.S. Postal Service to reproduce Eric Enstrom’s 1918 photograph “Grace” onto a postage stamp.
April 29, 2001-Itasca Medical Center’s new vision for a seamless healthcare delivery system was delivered to the Itasca County Board. It is the hospital’s intention to pursue independence from The Partners (Benedictine Healthcare System, St. Mary’s/Duluth Clinic and Allina).
2011
April 24, 2011-Judge Lois Lang of Itasca County District Court issued an order concluding that Itasca County Commissioners Catherine McLynn and Mark Mandich, and former commissioner Karen Burthwick, did not act in constructive civil contempt of court when they attempted to vacate a portion of Zim’s Lane last October.
April 24, 2011-The Grand Rapids High School supermileage team took second at Ecomarathon in Texas.
April 27, 2011-A decision to vacate a temporary easement for a public street right-of-way and utility purposes and a minimum maintenance road lying between 15th Street South and 17th Street was tabled.
