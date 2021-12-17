1901
Dec. 21, 1901-Attorney Baldwin produced affidavits from seven of the trial jurors in the William Randolph murder case in Grand Rapids in which they admitted having drunk whiskey in the juror room. Randolph will receive a new trial because of misconduct of jury.
Dec. 21, 1901-Frank Larson and Abe Palson will move the latter’s sawmill to Mr. Larson’s place at the mouth of the Rice River and will manufacture shingles and rough lumber.
1911
Dec. 20, 1911-Director C.E. Burgess and Superintendent E.A. Freeman were in attendance at the meeting of the school superintendents of the Iron Range at the Greenway High School Auditorium..
1921
Dec. 21, 1921-Coleraine and Bovey will share expenses for a new police matron, the first to be put on the police forces in Itasca County. No decision has been made as to who will be engaged in the position.
Dec. 21, 1921-Itasca County won 23 firsts and two seconds with 25 entries at the Minnesota Potato Growers Association midwinter meeting.
1931
Dec. 23, 1931-In a verdict handed down by a jury in federal court in Duluth, Dr. D.F. Dumas, Bemidji, former longtime Deer River physician, was found guilty of manufacturing liquor.
Dec. 23, 1931-E.F. Bjorge, well-known Hibbing man, died when he accidentally shot himself at Bigfork.
1941
Dec. 17, 1941-So far as is known, there have been no fatalities among the Itasca County boys in Army or Navy service in the Pacific war area.
Dec. 17, 1941-Itasca County is to have another new mine which will enter the shipping list in 1942. This property will be called the “Arromac” and is located near Keewatin.
1951
Dec. 20, 1951-Vernon Lindgren, 33, Deer River, was killed when he walked into the whirling propeller of an airplane at the Grand Rapids Municipal Airport.
Dec. 20, 1951-H. Lewis Dane, 58, prominent Grand Rapids farmer, died.
1961
Dec. 18, 1961-Coleraine’s West Range Arena was officially opened when the rugged Taconite Hornets defeated the St. John’s University hockey team 9-0.
Dec. 18, 1961-Welfare board members are considering the possibility of a 25 or 30-bed addition to the Itasca County Home.
Dec. 21, 1961-Three A students topped the Itasca Junior College fall quarter honor roll. Heading the list of students are Susan Tankersley, Betty Mielke and Janet Lake.
1971
Dec. 16, 1971-Alosan C. (Cleve) LaTrace of Bigfork, a World War I veteran who first served the Itasca County Selective Service Board in 1940, has resigned.
Dec. 16, 1971-Levies for taxes payable in 1972 totaling $5,162,313 were certified by the District 318 School Board, a decrease of $907.695, or approximately 29 percent lower than the levy of last year.
Dec. 20, 1971-Itasca County Assessor James G. O’Brien has been named by Gov. Wendell Anderson to the seven-member State Board of Assessors.
1981
Dec. 17, 1981-Eugene Wilson, 68, Coleraine, who took his first jump on pine slab skis as a five-year-old boy, has been named to the National Ski Hall of Fame.
Dec. 17, 1981-Theodore Leonard Flannigan walked out of the Beltrami County Courthouse a free man. Judge Warren Saetre vacated the 18-month sentence of the 35-year-old Cohasset man on charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and simple burglary imposed July 30, 1981. The reason: another man, William Wallace Merritt, 37, Wright, Minn., confessed to the crimes.
Dec. 21, 1981-District 318 should take “immediate steps” to hire a community education director. That recommendation comes from the Northern Minnesota Citizens League which also urges the district to “take a more active role” in community service and accept its responsibility of funding, planning and coordinating community education and recreation.”
1991
Dec. 18, 1991-James Shane Swanson, 24, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to life in prison for premeditated murder by Judge Clinton Wyant in Aitkin. Swanson was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping by a Beltrami County jury last week. He and Guy Alan Sullivan, Balsam Township, were both convicted in the murder of Carin Streufert.
Dec. 18, 1991-Linda P. Johnson, 38, Grand Rapids, was killed Dec. 14, in a traffic accident on Highway 169 near Snowball Lake.
Dec. 22, 1991-The business manager of the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district, Aro Saari, was accused of stealing an estimated $105,000 from the district over a five-year period.
2001
Dec. 16, 2001-For the past two years, the Grand Champion Christmas tree was grown near Grand Rapids at the Wegner tree farm. The Wegners went to the capital on Dec. 11, to present a tree to the citizens of Minnesota.
Dec. 16, 2001-The Grand Rapids Police Civil Service Commission established actions needed to replace the assistant chief of police position with two division commanders.
Dec. 19, 2001-Marian Delano Olson, 65, Northome, died in a one-vehicle rollover one mile east of Northome.
Dec. 19, 2001-Mayor Juan Lazo adjourned his final City Council meeting after serving as mayor and council member for 12 years. Barb Sanderson also will exit city politics after six years as a council member.
