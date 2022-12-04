1912
Dec. 6, 1902-The logging industry received a decided impetus as a result of the generally cold weather. The swamps are frozen over and it now possible to construct ice roads.
1912
Dec. 4, 1912-The first shipment of a carload of cattle from Itasca County, at Warba to Duluth was made.
1922
Dec. 6, 1922-James McKay, veteran woodsman known as “Porcupine Jimmy” died in a fire that destroyed the Vyrel Hotel and an adjoining building at Bena.
Dec. 6, 1922-Increased interest has been aroused concerning the proposed boulevard drive around McKinney, Ice and Hale lakes and the joining of these lakes by navigable channels.
1932
Dec. 7, 1932-Work of installing the large, new boiler at the power plant at Blandin Paper Co. is now practically completed. The new boiler is the most modern development in a steam generating plant of the local mill.
Dec. 7, 1932-Helen King, 51, Grand Rapids, wife of prominent Grand Rapids businessman Frank King, died.
1942
Dec. 2, 1942-George Vekok, 53, and Daniel Rapaich, 47, both of Carson Lake, were killed in a traffic accident near Cooley.
Dec. 2, 1942-M.J. Baker of Deer River closed 53 years of active life as an Itasca County merchant when he formally turned over the grocery department of his store to N.F. Marx. No other merchant in Itasca County has been in business as long as has Mr. Baker.
Dec. 2, 1942-Four two-story frame buildings were completely burned and a fifth badly damaged in a fire in Nashwauk. Buildings burned were the Stevens, Jaffe and Perry frame structures and the large warehouse belonging to the Nashwauk Hardware Co. Total losses are estimated at close to $100,000.
Dec. 2, 1942-Melvin Robin, 28, rural Grand Rapids, died in a deer hunting accident north of Pearson’s Resort. His death was the fifth fatality in Itasca County during the 1942 season.
1952
Dec. 4, 1952-Second degree manslaughter charges have been filed against Lawrence Connor, 48, Pengilly, father of two children who were asphyxiated in his car while he was in a Nashwauk bar. Dead are Howard Connor, 12, and Ruth Connor, 11.
Dec. 4, 1952-Clerk Frank Sherman and trustee William Betz were re-elected without opposition in the Grand Rapids village election.
1962
Dec. 3, 1962-County commissioners have requested funds under the accelerated public works program for completing Forest Highway 26 which will connect state highways 46 and 6, north of Deer River.
Dec. 3, 1962-Notice was served upon Itasca County Auditor R.J. Whaling of the contesting of the election of A.M. (Sandy) Keith as lieutenant governor of the state.
Dec. 6, 1962-Trustee Robert Horn and Justice of the Peace Chet Randall were re-elected by overwhelming margins in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 6, 1962-Rain drummed steadily on the chalet roof during dedication ceremonies for the $300,000 Sugar Hills Ski Area.
1972
Dec. 4, 1972-Shawn Crowe, 4, and Jason Crowe, 2, died when fire swept through their frame home at 517 Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Dec. 7, 1972-Taken under advisement for their budget session by the county board was a request by the county nursing service for the establishment of a homemaker service for senior citizens.
Dec. 7, 1972-Grand Rapids voters named Vernon Sackett to the village council.
Dec. 7, 1972-Strong opposition to the Swatara area as the site for a Minnesota Experimental City of 250,000 is coming from residents of that area.
1982
Dec. 1, 1982-Two Itasca County men drowned when the vehicle in which they were riding broke through the thin ice of Swan Lake. The victims are Roger Noble, 26, Marble, and Michael J. Thompson, 31, Pengilly.
Dec. 5, 1982-Crews have been scrambling at the Minnesota Power Clay Boswell Plant near Cohasset after a sulfuric acid spill when a pipeline broke.
Dec. 5, 1982-The Grand Rapids Planning Commission recommended that property located north and east of Lily Lake near the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport should be rezoned from residential to industrial usage for Industrial Park II.
1992
Dec. 2, 1992-Lester Ray, 86, Togo, who was found wandering in the woods near Togo, died about three-and-one-half hours later in Bigfork Hospital, possibly from hypothermia.
Dec. 6, 1992-It was smooth sailing all the way to D.C. for the Capitol Christmas Tree Dick Willie carried on an 80-foot flatbed from Deer River. The 62-foot tree was cut in the Chippewa National Forest.
2002
Dec. 1, 2002-The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority learned a new term while considering architectural standards for the redevelopment of downtown Blocks 18-21 – new brutalism. New brutalism is currently the dominant architectural design in prominent buildings.
Dec. 4, 2002-A grand opening was conducted for Itasca Community College’s new Engineering Center.
Dec. 4, 2002-Members of the Grand Rapids Police Civil Service Commission, citing the fact they need time to compile a written response to a vote by the Grand Rapids City Council, did not make a decision on whether to hire a new city police chief internally or advertise the job externally.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.