1901
May 25, 1901-J. Howard and Ed Bergen have formed a partnership in Grand Rapids and have entered into the real estate business.
May 25, 1901-Sol Williams, who owns a homestead on the Vermillion, reported to Sheriff Tyndall and gave himself up stating that he had shot and probably killed Jim Morris in Cass County. He claims self-defense.
May 25, 1901-Frank F. Price, Grand Rapids attorney, has taken George H. Spear of Brainerd on as a partner.
1911
May 24, 1911-The new settler often makes a mistake by bringing in too much stock, more stock than the farm will provide rough feed for, which proves unprofitable.
May 24, 1911-Joseph O’Day and H.J. Thompson have entered into a partnership and will conduct a barber shop in Grand Rapids.
May 24, 1911-Clayton Sherburne of Grand Rapids drowned in the creek on the south side which empties into the Mississippi River.
May 24, 1911-Twelve saloon men from Nashwauk and one from Keewatin were arrested by Sheriff Riley on a charge of selling liquor on Sunday.
1921
May 25, 1921-Roy Kimble Stokes, Cohasset, Itasca County commissioner, drowned while attempting to rescue Wilma Patton in Jay Gould Lake. The girl also drowned.
May 25, 1921-The largest mortgage ever filed in the office of the register of deeds in Itasca County was presented by representatives of the Great Northern Railway. The mortgage is for $230 million.
1931
May 27, 1931-Searchers found the body of Eldon Watkins of Iowa after he drowned in Pokegama Lake.
May 27, 1931-On June 6, cutover from local to common battery telephone service in Grand Rapids will be conducted.
1941
May 21, 1941-After this month there will no longer be distribution of surplus foods to the needy in Itasca County. Instead, the food stamp plan will be in operation.
May 21, 1941-George C. McAllister, resident of Itasca County for more than 40 years, died in his Grand Rapids home.
May 21, 1941-Oscar Tenhunen, 33, locomotive fireman at the Holman Cliffs Mine, was killed in an accident at the mine.
1951
May 24, 1951-William G. King, Grand Rapids, has been elected president of First National Bank of Coleraine, to succeed his father, the late Frank E. King.
May 24, 1951-Grand Rapids sports fans will watch the Green Bay Packers train at the North Central Station this summer.
May 24, 1951-Gen. Douglas MacArthur has been invited to fish for the veterans and make the main address at the second annual walleye dinner at Snelling Hospital.
May 24, 1951-Stan Kommerstad has purchased Zaiser’s Cafe in Grand Rapids.
May 24, 1951-Vernon Duane Hursh, Grand Rapids, was wounded in action in Korea.
May 24, 1951-An important forward step in the plans of Oliver Iron Mining Co. to tap the vast reserves of low grade iron ore on the Mesaba Range, known as taconite, was taken when ground was broken for a pilot taconite benefaction plant at Mt. Iron.
1961
May 22, 1961-A district court jury returned a verdict in favor of Albert Wohlenhaus in a suit stemming from the fire which destroyed two business buildings in Deer River in January 1960.
May 22, 1961-R.C. Kirkpatrich, 68, retired Nashwauk High School principal and an area leader in Boy Scouts. was found dead near a trout steam in the Swan River-Warba area where he had been fishing. He was the apparent victim of a heart attack.
May 22, 1961-C.C. Baker, 87, Grand Rapids public school educator for 70 years, was honored as Minnesota’s outstanding Christmas Seal volunteer in Cincinnati, Ohio.
May 25, 1961-Kathy Carlson, editor of the Grand Rapids High School Tepee Talk, placed second in a statewide essay contest sponsored by the Minnesota Peace Officers Association.
May 25, 1961-Douglas Powers, Grand Rapids High School senior, has earned an appointment to the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs.
May 25, 1961-Federal food stamps will be available in specified areas of Itasca County on June 7.
1971
May 20, 1971-Dr. Robert T. Kelly, Grand Rapids general practitioner, was elected president of the Minnesota State Medical Association.
May 24, 1971-John H. Beyer Jr., employment interviewer for the Minnesota Department of Manpower Services, has been promoted and transferred to Minneapolis.
May 24, 1971-James Shay, who managed the Red Owl store in Grand Rapids from October 1968 to October 1970, has purchased the store from Red Owl.
1981
May 21, 1981-In a brief ceremony at the Grand Rapids Holiday Inn, Minnesota Gov. Al Quie signed the Mississippi Headwaters legislation into law. The action culminated 15 months of work to produce a locally administered alternative to federal control of the river under the Nation Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
May 21, 1981-District 318 School Board members agreed to terminate financial support of the Joint City Recreation program.
May 21, 1981-Four of the Itasca Memorial Hospital commissioners agreed that further studies and talk of outside selling, leasing or management of the facility, will cease.
May 21, 1981-District 318 decided to join Itasca County and Bass Brook Township in efforts to combat proposals to change the present system of distribution of taxes from the Minnesota Power Clay Boswell Plant at Cohasset.
May 25, 1981-Mark Peterson, 14, rural Grand Rapids, was struck and killed by a passing automobile when he reportedly drove a small motorcycle onto Highway 169 from a ditch about four miles south of Grand Rapids.
May 25, 1981-Plans for combining five northeast Minnesota community colleges were outlined in a series of meetings on the ICC campus.
1991
May 22, 1991-People who think Jon Casey is the only local link to the Minnesota North Stars during their drive for the Stanley Cup are mistaken. Ralph Strangis Jr., color commentator with the North Stars, is the grandson of Ray and Olga Garberding of Grand Rapids.
May 22, 1991-The Itasca County Human Service Department completed transactions leading to the purchase of the former Northland Church Alive on Highway 169 between Grand Rapids and Coleraine.
May 22, 1991-Six government officials from five developing African countries visited Grand Rapids to learn about this area’s early environmental devastation and the current policies of contemporary industry.
May 26, 1991-While abortion rights groups and civil rights advocates were still stunned by the Supreme Court decision on disseminating abortion information, it was “business as usual” at the Grand Rapids Planned Parenthood office.
May 26, 1991-The Grand Rapids City Council will consider a proposed skateboarding ordinance.
2001
May 23, 2001-Itasca Medical Center’s financial plans were reviewed to help determine whether or not to release The Partners from their $14.2 million enhancement note. IMC was given a clean financial bill of health.
May 23, 2001-Additional stock car races at the Itasca County Fairgrounds were given the green flag, but the Grand Rapids City Council waved a yellow caution flag and proposed enacting a curfew to establish the time races must be stopped each evening.
May 27, 2001-Government officials, timber industry leaders, private landowners, researchers, educators, environmentalists and loggers are getting ready to convene on Grand Rapids as Ruttger’s Sugar Lake Lodge serves as the venue for a statewide forest summit.
May 27, 2001-The Itasca County Board turned down a request from developer Jim Felix for anew planned 33-unit development located in Cohasset, that would have deferred the payment of taxes and abated the interest for a period up to 10 years.
2011
May 18, 2011-An elderly couple – James Maitland Carlile, 81, and his wife, Joyce Beatrice Carlile, 76, died in a house fire at Warba.
May 18, 2011-A team of students from Grand Rapids High School placed first in the fifth annual Northeast Robotics Battle of the Bots. Team members include Brian Namyst, Crystal Jobe, Nick Langer and Derek Cramer.
May 22, 2011-John Burt of Grand Rapids High School took first place in the Get Green Design competition, a contest that challenged high school students from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota to develop architecture and product design that showed off their green side.
May 22, 2011-Itasca County Chief Deputy Terry Snyder has retired after 30 years in law enforcement, 16 of them as the second in command at the sheriff’s department.
