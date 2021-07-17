1901
July 20, 1901-A bond issue to authorize issuance of $25,000 of village bonds for the purpose of securing municipal ownership of an electric light plant for Grand Rapids was carried by a vote of nearly two to one.
July 20, 1901-Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the seven saloon keepers at Deer River and thereby much trouble is looked for in the near future.
July 20, 1901-A.C. Bossard, one of principals in the company that is erecting the new paper mill at Grand Rapids said the new plant will be as fine in point of equipment and modern improvements of any in the country.
1911
July 19, 1911-Reuswig has resigned from the School District No. 1 School Board.
July 19, 1911-The King Lumber Co. with headquarters in Grand Rapids, has acquired lumber yards at Deerwood, Crosby and Cuyuna.
July 19, 1911-The School District No. 1 Board requested a levy of $63,000 to conduct schools during the ensuing year.
July 19, 1911-Mrs. O’Leary has opened up a restaurant, The Home Restaurant, in Grand Rapids.
July 19, 1911-Contractor Schultz struck a large body of ore while drilling the new well for the Water and Light Commission on the shores of Hale Lake.
July 19, 1911-S.H. Thompson, president of Minnesota Woodware Co. of Cohasset, will establish a hoop factory at Cohasset.
1921
July 20, 1921-County Commissioner Cyrus M. King of Deer River was prostrated by the heat last week on the Tidewater Association trip down the St. Lawrence River. He is in serious condition in a hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
July 20, 1921-G.A. Whitmeyer of Syracuse, N.Y., was in Grand Rapids in charge of the veneer plant during the illness of Hans Enebak.
July 20, 1921-The sociability tour on the Roosevelt Highway from Duluth to Glacier National Park in Montana, will start. Grand Rapids will be the first regular stop of the tourists after leaving Duluth.
1931
July 22, 1931-Emil Litchke, who returned from a trip to his old home in Germany, predicts war in Europe in a few years.
July 22, 1931-Archie Rassmussen plans to open a new garage building in Grand Rapids on Fourth Street.
July 22, 1931-Businessmen from Bigfork, Effie, Craig, Deer River and Grand Rapids gathered at Bigfork to discuss ways and means of combating the proposed abandonment of the tracks and service of the Minneapolis and Rainy RIver Railroad.
1941
July 16, 1941-Lyman Seaman is the lucky individual to purchase the first copy of “Logging Town,” the story of Grand Rapids.
July 16, 1941-The Civilian Defense Council of Itasca County is formally organized. Grover P. Mitchell is chairman.
July 16, 1941-Posts are already in place for the installation of a modern traffic light at the intersection of Fourth Street and Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids.
July 16, 1941-Melvin Anderson, 15, Cloverdale, died when he accidentally shot himself while hunting.
1951
July 19, 1951-A 10-acre pasture seeded with a mixture of alfalfa, brome trofoil, ladino clover and meadow fescue is an important experiment for farmers at the North Central Station in Grand Rapids.
July 19, 1951-Richard Peck and Harlow Thompson, Deer River’s fast-paddling canoe team, held a lead of more than 45 minutes in the 1951 Aquatennial Canoe Derby.
July 19, 1951-Roy J. Liukkenen of Bovey was elected president of the Minnesota Moose Association.
July 19, 1951-Joe Cadute Jr., versatile Nashwauk athlete, will receive the first Eagle Scout Award in Nashwauk in 15 years.
July 19, 1951-Improvements scheduled for Highways 2, 38 and 169 within the Grand Rapids village limits are not expected to start until next spring.
July 19, 1951-Iron ore shipments from the new Jessie Mine, formerly known as the Remer Reserve, started.
1961
July 17, 1961-George Glorvigen is the new chairman of the board of education for School District 316 at Coleraine.
July 17, 1961-Bigfork High School Principal William Sundell, 51, died in Bigfork.
July 20, 1961-Robert M. Flaherty, 49, prominent Grand Rapids automobile dealer and civic leader, died unexpectedly.
July 20, 1961-Deer River has a new doctor. Dr. Leonard K. Lackore will open offices in the old Deer River Hospital building.
July 20, 1961-It may not be long until a farmer cuts his hay by the calendar instead of by stage of plant development or height, a University of Minnesota extension agronomist said.
1971
July 15, 1971-The District 318 School Board was requested to start planning a Family Life and Sex Education curriculum for grades 7-12.
July 15, 1971-Supervisory personnel from Minneapolis are helping man the long distance telephone switchboards at Northwestern Bell in Grand Rapids during the nationwide strike by Communications Workers of America.
July 15, 1971-Two requests for conditional use permits for low-rent multiple housing units in Grand Rapids were rejected.
July 19, 1971-Special legislation has been passed enabling School District 319 at Nashwauk to propose a $750,000 bond issue for financing construction of a new elementary school in Nashwauk.
July 19, 1971-Gene Gould was elected chairman of the school board of District 316 at Coleraine.
July 19, 1971-The Rev. George Zeck, a native of Nashwauk, is a new pastor at St. Joseph’s parish in Grand Rapids.
1981
July 16, 1981-The Grand Rapids City Council and the Itasca County Board approved a study by the county civil defense department to locate and tabulate the amount of hazardous waste and materials in Itasca County.
July 16, 1981-The Itasca County Board, the city of Grand Rapids and the state of Minnesota have received letters from a Twin Cities attorney indicating his intention to file suit against them in connection with the suicide hanging of Clifford LeSarge, 30, in the Itasca County Jail on June 12.
July 16, 1981-No objections were voiced at a public hearing on District 318’s proposal for a discretionary levy of $485,834 for 1981, collectable in 1982.
July 16, 1981-Grand Rapids was the site of the fourth of four barnstorming appearances by Minnesota Sen. Hubert “Skip” Humphrey III, 39, when he announced his candidacy for the state attorney general’s position for the November 1982 race.
July 20, 1981-Dr. Philip Anderson of Grand Rapids, president of Itasca Community College, has been named president of the new regional community college system for northeastern Minnesota.
July 20, 1981-Former Itasca County Administrator Lloyd Nesseth has accepted the position of executive secretary with the Mississippi Headwaters Board.
1991
July 17, 1991-Itasca County Attorney Jack Muhar asked that assault charges be dropped and kidnap charges transferred to Aitkin County for 24-year-olds James S. Swanson and Guy A. Sullivan. The two men were indicted recently in Aitkin County on four counts of first degree murder and one kidnapping count by a grand jury in the death of Carin Streufert.
July 17, 1991-Kathryn P. Pryor, 21, still denies intentionally injuring her infant son, yet pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child in district court. Her Alfred Plea, an agreement between the defense and prosecution, resulted in 21 other charges being dropped against the Grand Rapids woman, including one charge of first degree assault. She will receive a shorter prison term as a result of the arrangement.
July 17, 1991-Red ink no longer exists in Independent School District 318’s budget. The picture for 1991-92 is painted in black ink and a projected $215,225 surplus.
July 17, 1991-The Glen Jones Memorial Fund has been donated to the Graphic Arts Department in the Grand Rapids High School Technical Center by his parents, David and Rosalie Jones. Glen, a 1987 Grand Rapids High School graduate, was killed in Operation Desert Storm.
July 21, 1991-Grand Rapids police officer Greg Hopkins assisted Minnesota State Patrol trooper Roger Eck in the arrest of an alleged car thief on July 15, at the east end of Grand Rapids.
July 21, 1991-The management of Grand Rapids Central Square Mall has been turned over to Developers Diversified Management, Inc., by Lake Agassiz, Inc., a subsidiary of First Bank National Association.
July 21, 1991-The dedication of the Aspen/Larch Project building and greenhouse highlighted activities at the North Central Experiment Station’s Visitor’s Day.
July 21, 1991-Grand Rapids is one of five target communities being included in a study of discount stores’ effects on other retail businesses in rural communities by David Brennan of the University of St. Thomas.
2001
July 18, 2001-A fire destroyed everything in a duplex on the Mishawaka Road. The seven occupants escaped without injury.
July 18, 2001-Itasca County Sheriff’s Department investigator Dean Scherf will join the 12-member law enforcement task force formed to help solve the 1986 homicide of a Chisholm woman, Nancy Daugherty.
July 22, 2001-Local fifth, sixth and seventh grade students from Greenway, Grand Rapids and Deer River raised $2,211 thus far to pay for a $2,700 electronic scooter for their friend and peer, 12-year-old Samantha “Sami Jo” Stoltz.
2011
July 13, 2011-Six individuals were arrested recently in two separate drug busts by the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department.
July 13, 2011-The Grand Rapids City Council voted to allow a later 10:30 p.m. cutoff of racing in Grand Rapids.
July 13, 2011-Flynn Donoho, a homeless man from Huntington Beach, Calif., was in Grand Rapids as he is undertaking the 10,500-mile journey around the U.S., stopping in countless small towns along the way, raising money for cancer research.
July 13, 2011-On July 1, Pastor Bill Zeige celebrated 38 years with Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Cohasset. He will retire later this month.
July 17, 2011-Itasca County Board Chair Rusty Eichorn suspended the rules to award the sale of $3.7 million in general obligation capital improvement refunding bonds. He authorized a suspension of the rules so that the board could act on the sale.
July 17, 2011-Cpl. Robert Greniger, 21, Greenfield, Minn., died in combat in Afghanistan. He is the son of Kurt and Teresa Greniger; Kurt is a 1979 graduate of Grand Rapids High School.
