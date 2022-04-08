1902
April 12, 1902-There is strong sentiment in Grand Rapids to boulevard the streets in order to beautify the city.
April 12, 1902-Interest in the Western Mesaba Range continues to increase and sufficient drills for the prospecting of iron ore cannot be furnished by the manufacturers.
1912
April 10, 1912-Minnesota Attorney General Smith ruled that not more than 320 acres of land could be sold or contracted to be sold to any one purchaser.
April 10, 1912-County commissioners inspected a site in Cohasset where a hospital for tubercular patients will be housed.
1922
April 12, 1922-The annual spring breakup is another argument for paved roads on important highways in the area. Busses are being held back and there has not been traffic to Hibbing in days.
1932
April 13, 1932-The Tiger Store will open in Grand Rapids. The new store, associated with the Gamble Stores, is independently owned and operated by Halvor Oftelie.
1942
April 8, 1942-Drills will work on land in Arbo Township known as the Buckeye Reserve, seeking to determine the amount and quality of the iron ore deposits known to be located there.
April 8, 1942-Grand Rapids has the distinction of being one of few points in the U.S. where a father and a son are both in the same branch of the service. Mel Vanderlinden and son Donald are both in the Navy.
1952
April 10, 1952-Keith Duane Knight, 19, Remer, died in a traffic accident on Highway 34 west of Hill City.
April 10, 1952-Betty Ann Lindman, 4, and Virginia Lindman, 1, died in a fire which destroyed their home three miles south of Jacobson.
1962
April 9, 1962-”Consolidation without Representation” declares a sign of an overhead bridge at the entrance to Keewatin from Highway 169 on the west. The sign refers to a recent decision by School District 319 to have a high school in Nashwauk and a junior high school in Keewatin. Both communities are currently operating high schools and there is a keen and traditional rivalry between athletic teams.
Ed. note: The April 13, 1962 edition was not available.
1972
April 6, 1972-The political controversy over whether or not the county attorney should remain in the courthouse was settled when county attorney William Spooner, under heavy pressure from other attorneys, tacitly agreed to retain his courthouse offices.
April 6, 1972-Total Community Development is surveying residents’ ideas of changes needed to improve the downtown section.
April 6, 1972-After it was agreed that the county attorney’s office should remain in the courthouse, assistant county attorney Harry Chalupsky submitted his resignation.
April 10, 1972-An 11-day Minneapolis Institute of Arts show will open in the National Guard Armory in Grand Rapids.
1982
April 7, 1982-Rajala Construction Co., Cohasset, was named primary contractor for Phase III Grand Rapids Itasca County Airport Development Project.
April 7, 1982-Blandin Wood Products Co. will shut down its production of waferboard for 16 days due to high inventory and maintenance needs.
April 11, 1982-David A. Alleman, 36, Grand Rapids, for driver for United Parcel Service, was arraigned in Itasca County Court on a charge of theft by swindle. It is alleged that he made four separate deliveries of cash on delivery items in Swan River, Warba and Blackberry Township, received payment and then not forwarded the money to UPS as required.
1992
April 8, 1992-During a lackluster return to the primary picture, those who bothered to vote in Itasca County cast their ballots like most other Minnesotans – giving George Bush and Bill Clinton victories. Only about 17 percent of the county’s 23,986 registered voters went to the polls.
April 8, 1992-The future of Hill Annex Mine State Park is in the hands of the Minnesota Legislature and it promises to produce some drastic changes for the park.
2002
April 3, 2002-News of England’s Queen Mother Elizabeth’s death brought a bit of sorrow into the life of Coleraine’s Donna Kersting who met the queen in 1939, as a little girl awaiting surgery in a Canadian hospital.
April 7, 2002-Minnesota Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer placed Eric Enstrom’s “Grace” on her office walls. The 1918 photograph of Charles Wilden was designated the official state photograph last week.
April 10, 2002-Rusty Eichorn and Mary Ives, two Harris Township residents, will square off in a special election on May 7, to determine who will be the next Itasca County District 4 Commissioner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.