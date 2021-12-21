My clues are all posted in nine buildings and stores, you won’t find them outside, so go in their doors.
They’ve all donated prizes to add to your treasure, it’s $645 which is sure to pleasure.
There is Harry’s and Knucklehead’s plus City Hall, Timber Ghost Realty and that’s not all.
Sunny’s Gas Station and Convenience Store, but wait, there are even several more.
Hill Lake Café and Hill City School, that great place of learning where the mighty hornets rule.
Roadside Market And Woodland Bank, you have all these places that you should thank!
The Lions and Legion have greatly helped out, so please be sure to give them a shout.
Many other businesses and groups gave as well, so spend your dollars local and buy what they sell.
No more commercials and now is the time, for your clue of the day which is also in rhyme.
One of the nine is where you will start your next day, but now comes the weekend, so wait until Monday.
