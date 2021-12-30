Hill City Medallion found by Hill Lake

Submitted Photo

Greysen, Able and Harvest, pictured above, found the Hill City Medallion by Hill Lake.

These kiddos found the medallion! Graysen, Able and Harvest found it down by Hill Lake.

The Events & Rec Committee’s next meeting will be January 19 at 5 p.m. at Hill City’s City Hall and will include a “Clue Master Clarifies Clues for the Clueless” segment for those who want help breaking down the clues from the Medallion Hunt.

 Huge thanks again to all of our sponsors of this event: City of Hill City, Cozy Cove, Dollar General, Enbridge, Harry’s, Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club, Hill City American Legion, Hill City Auto, Hill City Lion’s Club, Hill City School, Hill Lake Café, Knuckleheads, Lakeland Trailers, Northland Hydraulics, Roadside Market & Sunny’s Gas Station & Convenience Store, Savanna Pallets, Timber Ghost Realty, and Woodland Bank.

