Mr. Pat Rendle, Superintendent of Hill City School, proudly announces the names of the Junior and Senior High students who made the “A” and “B” Honor Rolls for the third-quarter of the 2020/21 school year. Congratulations to these students for their fine achievements!
A-Honor Roll
Grade 12
Hunter Lou Ahonen
Matthew Clarke
Hunter Gerber
Tucker Holm
Andrew Major
Avangeline Solie
Shyan Yanez
Grade 11
Ruby Booth
MacKenzie Casper
Ava Klennert
Julia Nordquist
Dari Okerstrom
Cayleb Shelby
Savanna Wheeler
Grade 10
Saige Ahonen
Emma Finke
Riley Holm
Raven Miranda
Kira Schuety
Randi Wilson
Ally Zapzalka
Grade 9
Emmett Bray
Taleigha Cook
Brooklyn Harcey
Loren James
Easton Kingsley
Jax Neary
Shaley Pearson
Annika Spangler
Lainee Spangler
Grade 8
Bellona Dunham
Adrianna Harcey
Steven Meyer
Kaija Neary
Kaylee Roberts
Abby Zapzalka
Grade 7
Madison Barnes
Callee Gerber
Jasmine Kingsley
B-Honor Roll
Grade 12
Maycee Lathrop
Jaxon O’Brien
Grade 11
Thorin Dunham
MacKenzie Finke
Payden Gould
Brenden Humphrey
Zavier James
Joie Koran
Tyrell Lego
Logan Maaskant
Ava Smith
Jack Taylor
Taylor Wagner
Grade 10
Kyle Grimsbo
Tanner Harcey
Hayden Passig
Michelle Smith
Niyelle Solie
Kylah Villiard
Grade 9
Cheyenne Brinson
Morgan Humphrey
Adrianna Leverty-Taylor
Jesse Porter
Grade 8
Destiny Hobson
Kennidy James
Trevor Kingsley
Imani Richey
Jacob Roper
Matthew Washburn
Grade 7
Mackenzie Benson
Reese Boleman
Jackson Kingsley
Bailey Porter
Grade 6
Payton Arimborgo
