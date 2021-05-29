Mr. Pat Rendle, Superintendent of Hill City School, proudly announces the names of the Junior and Senior High students who made the “A” and “B” Honor Rolls for the third-quarter of the 2020/21 school year. Congratulations to these students for their fine achievements!

A-Honor Roll

Grade 12

Hunter Lou Ahonen

Matthew Clarke

Hunter Gerber

Tucker Holm

Andrew Major

Avangeline Solie

Shyan Yanez

Grade 11

Ruby Booth

MacKenzie Casper

Ava Klennert

Julia Nordquist

Dari Okerstrom

Cayleb Shelby

Savanna Wheeler

Grade 10

Saige Ahonen

Emma Finke

Riley Holm

Raven Miranda

Kira Schuety

Randi Wilson

Ally Zapzalka

Grade 9

Emmett Bray

Taleigha Cook

Brooklyn Harcey

Loren James

Easton Kingsley

Jax Neary

Shaley Pearson

Annika Spangler

Lainee Spangler

Grade 8

Bellona Dunham

Adrianna Harcey

Steven Meyer

Kaija Neary

Kaylee Roberts

Abby Zapzalka

Grade 7

Madison Barnes

Callee Gerber

Jasmine Kingsley

B-Honor Roll

Grade 12

Maycee Lathrop

Jaxon O’Brien

Grade 11

Thorin Dunham

MacKenzie Finke

Payden Gould

Brenden Humphrey

Zavier James

Joie Koran

Tyrell Lego

Logan Maaskant

Ava Smith

Jack Taylor

Taylor Wagner

Grade 10

Kyle Grimsbo

Tanner Harcey

Hayden Passig

Michelle Smith

Niyelle Solie

Kylah Villiard

Grade 9 

Cheyenne Brinson

Morgan Humphrey

Adrianna Leverty-Taylor

Jesse Porter

Grade 8

Destiny Hobson

Kennidy James

Trevor Kingsley

Imani Richey

Jacob Roper

Matthew Washburn

Grade 7

Mackenzie Benson

Reese Boleman

Jackson Kingsley

Bailey Porter

Grade 6

Payton Arimborgo

