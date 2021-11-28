Hill City Area Community Fund (HCACF) will be hosting a GivingTuesday event at The Cozy Cove Coffee Company in Hill City on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. GivingTuesday is a global day of generosity that will take place on Nov. 30. HCACF would like to inviting the community to join them for a cup of coffee and a pastry to learn more about the Hill City Area Community Fund and what it does for the communities around the area. HCACF would also like to send out a huge thank you to The Cozy Cove Coffee Company for letting them use their new business for this amazing event.
For more information please contact Steph Payment, Hill City Area Community Fund Secretary/Treasurer, at payment9206@gmail.com
