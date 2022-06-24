The fourth of July is right around the corner, and the final plans for Hill City’s 118th Annual Fourth of July Celebration are being made. Events and activities will take place all weekend long, starting on Friday, July 1, and carrying on through the holiday on Monday.
Starting on Friday, July 1st, the Main Street Market will take place all day, as well as a Beanbag Tournament at Knuckleheads. To sign up for the tournament or get more details, call Knuckleheads at 218-697-2825.
Saturday, July 2, the 42nd Annual HC Lions Club 5k Fun Run will take place starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $20 for an individual, or $60 for a family. Registration for the Fun Run will start at 7:30 a.m and run until 8:45 a.m. at the Quadna Chalet Red Barn. For more details regarding the Fun Run, please contact Tom Fasteland at 218-697-8427. Next, starting at 10 a.m., is the Firecracker Volleyball Double Elimination Tournament at Harry’s! There is a six team maximum for this tournament. Each team should consist of 4-6 players, with equal male to female ratios. It costs $20 for a team to enter, and teams should pre-register by June 25th. Please contact Angie Klennert at angieklennet@gmail.com to pre-register. The Main Street Market again will take place all day, as well as another bean bag tournament round at Knuckleheads. The Street Dance will also run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Sunday, July 3, the Floatilla Parade, coordinated by Melissa Jackson, will take place at 11 a.m. The parade will start at Hill City Beach. At 12 p.m, the Old Settlers Picnic will start, and will take place at Swatara Community Center. Running from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be Lefty’s Kids Games, which will be coordinated by the Palisade VFW. Wristbands for the games will be $5 per child and last all day. Running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. will be the Build Your Own Brownie Bar taking place at Cozy Cove. From 5 p.m to 10 p.m. the Hill City Classmates Scholarship Fund Booth will be running at City Hall. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. will be the Whitesidewalls Street Dance. From 8 p.m to 12 a.m. DJ Bob Sapan will be playing at Harry’s. Also running from 8 p.m to 12 a.m. will be TBA Musical Entertainment at Knuckleheads.
On Monday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Lutheran Church Pancake Breakfast will take place. Running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be the Dime Toss for mug prizes at Cozy Cove. Starting at 11 a.m., the Fourth of July Parade will begin. Following the parade, there will continue to be many activities available. There will be Children’s Street Games, which will be hosted by the Christensen Family and sponsored by the Events and Rec Committee. There will be an egg toss, a pudding eating contest, and more! Also taking place will be the American Legion Pork Chop and Auxiliary Hot Dog Cookout, which will be held at City Hall. The final round of the Beanbag Tournament will be held at Knuckleheads. The Hill City Classmates Scholarship Fund Booth will be open at City Hall. The Hill City Archery Food Booth will be open on Lake Street.
The Hill City Archery Fun Shoot Fundraiser will also be taking place as well. The Beer Garden, hosted by the Hill City Fire Relief Association, will take place at the Pavillion on Main Street. Running from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be Lefty’s Kids Games. At 1 p.m. the Saw Dust Pile will take place, which will be hosted by Woodland Bank and Savannah Pallets. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Milk and Cookie Socal at Cozy Cove. At 1:30 p.m. there will be a performance by the Hill City Majorettes on Main Street in front of the bleachers. At 2 p.m. there will be a Pie Auction at the Pavillion on Main Street. Starting at 5 p.m. will be the Street Dance, which will feature Adessa & The Beat and American BBQ at the Cozy Cove. These events will run until 7:30 p.m. To finish off the night, there will be a firework show on Hill Lake held by the Hill City Fire Department and Hill City Lions Club.
