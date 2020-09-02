Following concerns voiced about the functionality of the Highway 2 corridor between Cohasset and Grand Rapids, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the Arrowhead Regional Development Corporation (ARDC) Planning partnered to study the corridor in 2019. The study corridor includes the area between 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids to Central Avenue in Cohasset.
This work was aided with expertise from Alliant Engineering and Aune-Fernandez Landscape Architects. Furthermore, the study addressed the corridor’s pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, and aesthetics.
After collecting traffic data in August 2019 and collecting public input at an open house in November 2019, a study report for the Cohasset Highway 2 corridor as compiled. In addition to the study results, the report includes recommendations to address concerns and enhance the corridor.
The study found the current configuration from Grand Rapids to Cohasset on Hwy 2 with three travel lanes — two eastward, one westward, and a bi-directional center turn lane — ”provides acceptable mobility and the greatest level of safety for use of existing highway infrastructure.”
Potential improvements that would enhance the safety of the corridor include the following: Optimize signal timing at the CSAH 62 intersections; coordinate with property owners to consider access closures at specific locations along the corridor; extend and construct right turn lanes at intersections westbound on Highway 2; pedestrian improvements at CSAH 62 intersection; realignment at Range Line Road and Elida Drive intersections to have a 90 degree approach; install a “stop here on red” sign at CSAH 63 interesting westbound. Associated potential costs for these suggestions can be found within the study.
Improvements for walking and biking connections were also given. These potential routes within the corridor, or along with a trail network north or south of the corridor.
Additionally, public input was used to create suggestions for a community corridor and streetscape improvements to Cohasset’s “Town Center”
“Town Center is roughly defined as the area along Highway 2 between Central Avenue and East Bass Lake Road; it also extends north to include areas around the existing elementary school and businesses as well as south to areas along the Mississippi River, where City plans call for new development,” according to the study.
Three of the four potential social spaces were designed and visuals can be seen within the study. These include a south overlook, west gateway and a community green space.
This document is open for public review from Sept. 1 - 30. The public can find the document for review and a short form to provide feedback at ardcplanning.org/hwy2study.
