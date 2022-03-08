Approved the February 14, 2022 regular meeting minutes and the February 15, 2022 working session meeting minutes.
Approved bills in the amount of $46,889.87.
Kent Parks, with the local snowmobile club, explained to the council that they are trying to get a snowmobile route going North, out of town, up the grade and down Highway 6. With the walking trail going in, it has been difficult due to it being a non-motorized trail. They would like to work with the City to figure out a way for both of the trails to coexist. Mike Gullickson explained that the snowmobile trail has to be at least 12-feet wide to fit the groomer down the trail. With the walking trail going down Highway 6, there isn’t much room being that it is private property. The council stated that they are more than willing to work with them to figure something out. Bob Beaver, City Engineer, mentioned that he would be willing to sit down with City Administrator Mark Box and a representative of the snowmobile club to look at different options. The council thanked the snowmobile club for attending.
Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse wasn’t present for the meeting but sent a written report. The written report stated there are five new recruits to the fire department that have started their Firefighter 1 and 11 classes, which are being hosted at the fire hall. The new recruits are Katie Fieldsend, Werner Van Der Westhuizen, Darian Foster, Kyle Lyytinen and Scott Mickle. There was equipment ordered with the grant money from Enbridge and ARP through Itasca County. Some of the equipment ordered are the E-Hydraulic auto extrication tools, air packs, bottles, masks and fill stations. They have used the extrication tool at one of the training sessions already.
The Chief’s squad had a new motor put in it and is now running great and should make the squad last several more years. This was a large cost savings over replacing the squad considering the prices of a used vehicle right now.
The spring bingo will be in the high school commons area this year, on April 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The fire department plans on having the gun raffle tickets printed and available for sale at bingo. It will be a 10-gun raffle with a drawing the day after the Wild Rice Festival, July 11, 2022.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano started with the January calls for services, which were at 204 in 2022 compared to 196 in 2021. Of the calls in January, 20 were assists, with five of the calls being occupied vehicles in the ditch/accidents.
A search warrant for stolen property and drugs was executed in town on January 25, 2022. One adult male was arrested for Gross Misdemeanor and Felony charges. Methamphetamine and a handgun were seized as evidence.
There have been a few fraud cases involving people using checks that don’t belong to them. Castellano stressed how important it is to check the driver’s license of the person writing the check to make sure it matches the information on the check. If the information does not match, do not accept the check.
The police department is still issuing tickets for overnight parking in the uptown and business area per City Ordinance, which states that there is no overnight parking in the uptown and business area. Also, per City Ordinance, vehicles parked on the street in the residential areas must be moved every eight hours so the public works department can plow snow.
Castellano let the council know that there have been complaints of snowmobiles going through town with extremely loud mufflers and also driving too fast. Castellano asked that snowmobilers would please slow down when going through town.
One of the officers turned in his letter of resignation, with his last day being March 12, 2022. Castellano has a three-man schedule put into place for when the officer leaves, until the new person gets trained in. Deer River City Mayor Steve Geving asked where Castellano was in the hiring process. The Chief let him know that it has been very slow due to the department being so busy and not being able to get to the background checks. He is planning on coming in this week to get them completed. He let the council know that background checks take a minimum of 10 hours, all the way up to 20. He plans on sending one of the officers for background training in the future.
Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson let the council know they aren’t able to accept the project bid tonight. Beaver then explained to the council that Rural Development needed a letter of concurrence from the USDA before the City could accept the project bid. Beaver wasn’t surprised that the bids came in a little bit higher than the estimate due to it being a big project and the rising prices within the last year.
Nelson informed the council that the Board of Equalization will be at the City Hall on April 27, 2022.
Council approved resolution 2022-06. The State of Minnesota reestablished the boundaries of the voting precincts and polling places. The boundaries of precinct one and two did change within the city limits, but the polling places will remain at the City Hall.
Nelson asked the council if the City would be able to estimate water meters next month, if needed, due to difficult accessibility. With there being so much snow, it is hard to get to some water meters. The council approved water meter estimations when they aren’t able to get to the water meter.
The council was reminded of the work session meeting on March 1, 2022 at 4 p.m.
Nelson presented the Financial Consulting Agreement between the City of Deer River and Northland Securities. This agreement states the services to be provided by Northland, the compensation and the assigned northland employee. This agreement is for the extension of the Rural Development construction loan that was discussed at previous meetings. Council approved the Mayor to sign the agreement.
Nelson explained one of the furnaces at the White Oak building has stopped working. Right now, the furnace is located under the building in the crawl space. Instead of the furnace standing straight up, it is lying on its side, in the dirt. Because of this, the side of the furnace and a lot of the furnace parts have rusted. Mr. Furnace recommended that the furnace should be replaced. Box is meeting with Mr. Furnace on Wednesday to discuss some options. The estimate for a new furnace is $4,500 plus installation. If a new furnace is put in, it will be put in on the main level of the building instead of in the crawl space.
Geving asked Beaver if he had anything to add besides the bid. Beaver let the Mayor know that he just came for the bids and to answer any questions that the council may have. Beaver said there was a good range of bids with two of them being local, one from Duluth area, and one from the range area. The bid is for phase two of the South end. There will be two more phases after this that will include Comstock in the next phase and a catch all for some of the side streets for the last phase. The council thanked Beaver for all the information.
