High school juniors and seniors attend North Star Expo for Annual Future Forest Stewards Event

Submitted Photo

The Future Forest Stewards event was held Sept. 16 at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids. Local high school students were able to spend the day learning about Minnesota’s forestry industry and possible careers.

Future Forest Stewards (FFS) invited high school juniors and seniors to learn about careers in Minnesota’s forestry industry at the Minnesota Timber Producers Association’s 68th  Annual North Star Expo. The expo was held Sept. 16 - 17, 2022 at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids.

This year’s FFS event was held on Friday, Sept. 16. More than 185 area students and teachers joined us from Bigfork, Chisholm, Coleraine, Deer River, Hill City, Grand Rapids, Nashwauk, and Mesabi East. It was a tremendous effort that will have lasting impressions on area students.

