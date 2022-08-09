Despite rising concerns over high inflation and lingering supply-chain woes, demand for workers remains near record high levels. The latest numbers from DEED's Job Vacancy Survey estimated a total of 11,742 job vacancies in Northeast Minnesota in fourth quarter 2021. This was only down slightly from the record high of 12,886 estimated in the previous survey period of second quarter 2021, and up more than 4,600 from fourth quarter 2020.

The majority of openings typically fall into the three sectors of Retail Trade, Accommodation & Food Services, and Health Care & Social Assistance. These three sectors combined account for 66% of vacancies in second quarter 2021 and 64% of vacancies in fourth quarter 2021. One notable change from the second quarter to the fourth quarter is the rise in Retail Trade openings. In addition during the fourth quarter, Other Services, a smaller sector including hair and nail salons and auto repair and maintenance, saw a rise in vacancies that brought it in the top three, bumping Accommodation & Food Services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments