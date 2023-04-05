A recent ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court has favored public access in cases where undeveloped roadways are dedicated to public use by plat.
The case considered whether the Marketable Title Act (MTA) extinguished the public’s interest in an undeveloped road dedicated to public use by plat more than 100 years ago. The respondent, Timothy D. Moratzka, trustee of the Nancy L. Mayen Residual Trust, initiated proceedings to register the title to land including the undeveloped road. The strip of land abuts Trout Lake in Balsam Township in northern Itasca County. The parcel of land is part of the Plat of Trout Lake Park, which was created in 1911. The plat, on file since 1912, states that the dedicator does “hereby dedicate to the public use forever the public roads [located on the plat].” Since dedication, some of the lots within the plat have been used as a resort, all of which abut Trout Lake. In the 1980s, the then-owners of the resort filed a petition to vacate the north-south public road. As part of a settlement, the county agreed to vacate the road north of County Road 326 from the petition to vacate. Although described in the plat as a “public road,” no physical road had been constructed there; it is instead a sandy beach.
To resolve the dispute, the resort and the county created a license agreement that allowed the public to access Trout Lake through the resort. The county gave notice of its intent to terminate that license agreement in 1990 and decided to develop the parcel into a public access to Trout Lake. The county never did so, but despite the termination of the license agreement, the resort continued to allow the public to access the lake through the resort. In 2013, the resort’s then-owner Nancy Mayen passed away.
At that point, Moratzka was appointed as trustee to wind up her estate, which included selling the resort. In 2015, Moratzka entered into a contract for deed for the sale of the resort. The contract for deed included a clause referencing the parcel, stating that “the plat reflects a public road apparently not abandoned.” The contract further stated that “this burden must be resolved prior to closing.” Because the resort no longer permits the public to freely access Trout Lake through its property, the parcel is currently the only year-round public access to the lake.
In 2019, Moratzka applied to register the parcels and claimed “no public road exists,” because neither Balsam Township nor Itasca County had recorded “any interest in the road within 40 years of the road’s dedication,” which he said was required under the MTA.
Upon receiving the case, the court of appeals affirmed the district court’s summary judgment ruling that the public’s interest in the road had been extinguished by the MTA. However, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Itasca County argued that the MTA does not apply to roads dedicated to public use by plat. In an opinion filed March 29, the Supreme Court agreed with the county and reversed the decision remanding it back to district court.
“Not only does the interpretation argued by Moratzka potentially negatively impact access to our public waters, but it is also inconsistent with the flexibility that cities and counties have in developing and using platted roadways,” reads the court’s conclusion which cites several cases regarding restricting public access to Minnesota’s lakes as “entirely contrary to the interests we have recognized,” in those cases.
In particular, the case regarding Petition of Krebs to Vacate Street (Minn. 1942), involving property in Northern Township Beltrami County, the court asserted, “the general public has a true concern in the recreational facilities offered by the lakes which nature has so freely given us in this state. Their generous sharing by all will make for a healthier and happier people. The many not fortunate enough to be able to acquire the advantages of ownership of lake shore properties should not be deprived of these benefits. This we would do if we permitted streets leading to the lake shore to be vacated.”
According to Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam, the issue was so concerning that many groups submitted amicus briefs in support of the county and DNR’s position.
