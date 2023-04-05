A recent ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court has favored public access in cases where undeveloped roadways are dedicated to public use by plat.

The case considered whether the Marketable Title Act (MTA) extinguished the public’s interest in an undeveloped road dedicated to public use by plat more than 100 years ago. The respondent, Timothy D. Moratzka, trustee of the Nancy L. Mayen Residual Trust, initiated proceedings to register the title to land including the undeveloped road. The strip of land abuts Trout Lake in Balsam Township in northern Itasca County. The parcel of land is part of the Plat of Trout Lake Park, which was created in 1911. The plat, on file since 1912, states that the dedicator does “hereby dedicate to the public use forever the public roads [located on the plat].” Since dedication, some of the lots within the plat have been used as a resort, all of which abut Trout Lake. In the 1980s, the then-owners of the resort filed a petition to vacate the north-south public road. As part of a settlement, the county agreed to vacate the road north of County Road 326 from the petition to vacate. Although described in the plat as a “public road,” no physical road had been constructed there; it is instead a sandy beach.


