Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School Graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Hibbing, MN.
Hibbing Dylan Project was established in 2016, shortly after it was announced that Bob Dylan would be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, and the community took note. The primary mission of Hibbing Dylan Project has been to create a public art installation that will provide a place in the community for students, community members, and fans to gather and contemplate the impact Dylan’s artistry has had on the global community for the past six decades.
Hibbing Dylan Project’s ground-breaking is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m., on the grounds of Hibbing High School near the intersection of East 22nd Street and Seventh Avenue East (Bob Dylan Drive) in Hibbing. The celebration will include live music from members of the Hibbing High School band and choir as well as local musicians. The public is welcome to attend.
At the conclusion of the ground-breaking ceremony, the celebration will move three blocks south to the front lawn of Dylan’s childhood home, at 2425 Seventh Avenue East. There will be coffee and refreshments served plus live music by Hibbing native Greg Tiburzi.
Construction on Hibbing Dylan Project’s art installation will continue through summer and will be complete by fall. The public will be invited to join in a dedication ceremony on October 16, 2021, when the community will gather again to celebrate the project’s completion.
This ground-breaking celebration also serves as the kick-off event for the “Year of Dylan Celebration” that will be spread across Minnesota’s St. Louis County. On the heels of Hibbing’s ground-breaking celebration will be the week-long Duluth Dylan Fest Celebration.
For more information, follow Hibbing Dylan Project and Duluth Dylan Fest on social media or visit hibbingdylanproject.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.