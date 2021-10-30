Itasca County Habitat for Humanity is participating in the 13th annual Give to the Max giving event taking place this year starting on Monday, Nov. 1 and culminating on Thursday, Nov. 18. Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, donors have given more than $225 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.
This year, thanks to Raise MN and the St. Paul foundation, the organization has secured a $5000 matching grant to help donations go further – but they need the community’s help to raise another $5,000. Funds will go toward the cost of building materials and other necessities required to build a home, such as fixtures and paint.
Supporting Habitat will also help the organization reach another goal: to move the Howard family into their home by Christmas. Habitat’s current partner family is made up of Dawn Howard, a single mother, and her four children: Nora, Henrick, Kane, and Elias. They enjoy spending time camping, traveling to state parks, and cooking family meals all together. The Howard family home has been under construction since July, and moving in before the holidays will give them a chance to make memories in their new home.
Caring community members are invited to make a meaningful donation to help Itasca Habitat finish up the Howard family home and proceed with more home builds in the new year. Early giving starts Nov. 1. There are a multiple ways to give: donors can visit givemn.org/organization/Itascahabitat, text ICHFH to 26989, or drop off a gift in person at Habitat’s office (510 SE 11th St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744).
Anyone wanting to make a difference through Habitat is also welcome to volunteer and lend a hand to help finish the Howard family home. Volunteers can sign up and learn more by calling the Habitat office at 218.999.9001 or visiting itascahabitat.org.
