Help honor the life and memory of Carin Streufert

Carin Streufert grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, surrounded by a large extended family, and many friends. She graduated from GRHS in 1990. Besides being a good student, she also played the saxophone in the GRHS band, and was a captain of the swim team. She spent her college freshman year at the U of M in Minneapolis. She was beginning to think about a career in early childhood development. That changed forever on June 15, 1991.
Grand Rapids was not known for many acts of violence. Sadly, that is what happened 30 years ago when Carin was kidnapped, raped and murdered by two local men.
Don, Mary and Emily Streufert established the Streufert Peace & Safety Fund in memory of their daughter and sister, Carin. This fund supports programs that prevent violence and promote healing and growth of families and communities affected by intentional or unintentional harm in the greater Itasca Area.
Please help make our community a more peaceful place with a donation to this fund. You can donate online at www.gracf.org, click on Donate and search for Streufert Peace and Safety Fund or send your donation the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, 350 NW 1st Avenue, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.