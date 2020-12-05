Itasca County Sheriff’s deputies organize a toy drive to bring joy to area children this year
In this time of hardship and uncertainty, deputies of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department decided to pull together a holiday toy drive for area children to help provide a better Christmas season. Their aim - to fill one of their department boats with toys and gifts for local families.
The campaign is dubbed ‘Hopeful Holidays Fill the Boat’ toy drive. Donations of new and unwrapped gifts will be accepted Friday, Dec. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monetary and gift card donations are also being collected for family giving and these may be dropped off at the sheriff’s main office window Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Deputy Tom Williams and Deputy Mike Partlow have been working together on this project with the help from other deputies within the Sheriff’s Office.
“This year has been a rough one for so many so this is a way for us in the law enforcement family to give back,” explained Deputy Partlow. “The community has shown us so much support that I wanted to do something to help those who need a little extra help during this holiday season. The great thing about our community is that when times get tough we always come together to help out each other in times of need. This is an opportunity for us to brighten the holidays for others.”
Deputy Partlow explained that the holiday season has always been special to his family and some of his most fond memories growing up.
“I wanted to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” said Partlow.
Law Enforcement and community agencies are working together can make a difference in so many ways. People are encouraged to stop by the courthouse on Dec. 11-12 and fill the boat and meet some of our local law enforcement officers as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.