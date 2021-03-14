The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council will hold a virtual public hearing on its plan for the next two years on Tuesday March 16 at 5 p.m. via Zoom
We are keeping the core values that we based our last plan on, but have added a desire to find way to help artists and arts organizations recover from the pandemic. Those values are:
- Equity
- Support for artists
- Assistance in Recovery from the Pandemic
- The public benefit of the arts
- Support for innovative programming
- Support for traditions and heritage work
We will also take input on the plan via email until Wednesday, March 17 at 5 p.m.
The plan will be discussed at the meeting of our board on March 18, 2021. We will then make final adjustments to the plan before submission to the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Public Hearing
Tuesday, March 16 at 5 p.m.
Via Zoom
For an access link, please email info@aracouncil.org
You may also send comments, suggestions, or questions related to the Biennial Plan to:
The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council is required by the State of Minnesota to submit a Biennial Plan to match the state’s Biennial budgeting process. The plan outlines the programs and services that ARAC will provide for the two years beginning July 1, 2021.
Summary of Key Programming Proposals
1. Bring back the full set of grant programs that we planned to offer in FY21, which includes a very community-centered new grant program for public art.
2. Offer one more round of the Emergency Working Artist Grant late this spring (but the award would actually be the first grant of FY22 in July).
3. Invest more money directly in supporting BIPOC art. We’re still working on the details of this, but at first it might be raising our sponsorship budget so we can invest through sponsorships.
4. Increase the staff and cash investment in non-grant programming so we could offer more advocacy for artists and arts organizations across the board. This would also increase the amount of business training for artists as well as more assistance applying for grants from any source.
Please join us for our public hearing or send us your comments. You can see a more complete version of the plan at: http://aracouncil.org/fy22-23-biennial-plan/
