Hello, again, Grand Rapids City Hall

With the demolition of several buildings in downtown Grand Rapids, passerbys now get a clear view of Grand Rapids City Hall for the first time in decades.
Old Central School often gets recognized as the most-spectacular building in downtown Grand Rapids, but the city’s administration building right across the street often gets overlooked.
Previously known as Village Hall, the building has been called an example of American Expressionism. According to descriptions found at the Itasca Historical Society, the structure has clustered engaged piers that are characterized by sharp angles, and their capitals with three-dimensional shields give the design an agitated feeling.
When approaching from the south, City Hall was mostly obstructed by other buildings on the block. Now, if you are traveling north on Pokegama Avenue into downtown, you are able to see the building in its entirety.
The solid-brick building was constructed in 1928. Records state that architectural design was by Halstead and Sullivan of Duluth, while the building contract was awarded to Frank A. Carlson of Duluth. The contract called for construction to be completed by Nov. 1, 1928 and for Carlson to receive a sum of $54,400.
According to records stored by the Itasca County Historical Society and Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the building was financed without the necessity of a bond issue. The project was funded by the Grand Rapids Water, Light, and Power Building Commission, which had managed to save $50,000 for the new facility. Total cost was anticipated to be about $65,000.
Final costs of the building came out to $86,350.
The building was constructed on the site of the previous village hall. At the time, the first floor was devoted to offices and rooms for the fire department. Public restrooms were located on either side of the entrance on the first floor.
The Water and Light Department offices were located on the northwest part of the first floor. The fire hall was open on Fifth Street and had room for two fire trucks, the village truck, and at least one other truck.
One of the most memorable features of the building was its auditorium on the second floor, which could seat more than 700 people. Many dances and socials were held in the auditorium over the years. The second floor also housed dressing rooms and a kitchen for events.
The dedication ceremony took place on Dec. 19, 1929, filling the auditorium. According to records, orchestral and vocal musical presentations were given before a variety of speakers commemorated the event, including Mayor John R. O’Malley, L.A. Rossman, and C.C. McCarthy.
Following the ceremony, the seats were stowed away and a dance was held that lasted approximately three hours.
It would be wonderful if the plans for the jail allow for some green-space along the west side of the lot adjacent to the City Hall - the area that faces Central School. It would be a terrible shame to hide such a beautiful building once we have discovered it. The ''crossroads” stoplight of Hwy 169 and Hwy 2 is the definite welcoming point to Grand Rapids. Having a bit of green-space to greet people rather than just the side or front of a jail building would say a lot about our community's commitment to welcoming all visitors.
