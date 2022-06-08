Grand Rapids-born, Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday is June 10, 2022
Judy Garland was born June 10, 1922, by the name of Frances Ethel Gumm, at the Itasca Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids. Before the baby girl, youngest of three sisters, would go on to become a Hollywood film icon, she got her start on small stages here in her hometown.
According to information gathered by Judy Garland historian John Kelsh, “Baby Gumm,” as she was known, was destined to be under the spotlight. She wowed crowds at local Ladies Luncheons when her family performed for special events. She performed at the Itasca Mercantile, on the corner of Pokegama Avenue and Highway 2, singing “When My Sugar Walks Down the Street.” Her first solo was “Jingle Bells” performed in a white net dress created by her mother at her father’s Grand Theater located on South Pokegama Avenue next to the old Rialto Theater. Neighbors and friends loved to visit the Gumm home, says Kelsh, where they were treated to impromptu song and dance routines by the girls on the main stairway stoop. And Judy would perform throughout northeast and north-central Minnesota from 1924 - 1926.
It was Grand Rapids where Judy felt most “normal and carefree.” A small town with lakes for dipping in on warm summer days and snowfall for sliding during the winter, it was an almost idyllic place compared to the hustle and bustle, limelight and pressures of big city California. But, the family took to the road toward the West Coast when Judy was just three.
In 1938, when Judy was 15, she returned to her native Grand Rapids which she deemed a “beautiful, beautiful town,” and the place where she said she was “terribly happy.”
This year marks what would have been the icon’s 100th birthday. And, to celebrate, the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids is pulling out all the memorabilia and memories to host a grand four-day party.
“It’s all about community and celebrating the history of our town,” explained Judy Garland Museum Executive Director Janie Heitz of the schedule of events planned for June 9-12.
People from all over the country are arriving in town this week. Some have made the trek every year to remember their favorite actress, others will be here for the first time to share in the festivities. Many of the scheduled events, such as Judy Jeopardy, a birthday dinner, bus tours, a tea party and special access tours are filled already. But there are still opportunities to join in the fun. For more information and a schedule of events and sponsors, visit www.judygarlandmuseum.com.
Judy died, at age 47 on June 22, 1969, in London, England. History books describe her as the American singer and actress whose exceptional talents and vulnerabilities combined to make her one of the most enduringly popular Hollywood icons of the 20th century. During her life, behind the scenes, Garland spent much of her time raising her three children: Liza Minelli, Lorna Luft, and Joe Luft, who will be in Grand Rapids for the birthday celebration. A meet and greet with Joe is planned for Saturday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the museum (tickets for this event are $20 and still available for purchase at www.judygarlandmuseum.com).
“I don’t want to talk about the bad things,” Joey Luft told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. “That isn’t what my mom was about. She was a performer. She was a mother. She loved people. She was the most caring person. She had the greatest sense of humor.”
Lorna Luft has often talked about her mother’s legacy as a gift she gave to her family—and specifically Garland’s great-grandchildren. “The most important thing to realize is what she left us,” she has said. “Yes she passed away early, but what an incredible legacy she left to you, me, and my grandchildren,” she told Good Morning Britain in 2019.
Judy’s children have commissioned a fragrance in honor of their mother’s centennial. Judy – A Garland Fragrance will be released on the iconic star’s birthday on Friday in a limited-edition collector’s bottle. A wide release of the unisex fragrance is slated for the fall.
Orange-county based perfumer to the stars, Vince Spinnato told The Sun that when actress and singer Lorna Luft invited him to make a fragrance inspired by her mother Judy Garland there was never any doubt he’d do it.
The Huffpost is highlighting the 10th annual “Night of a Thousand Judys” features performances by a host of Broadway and TV luminaries, to benefit homeless LGBTQ youth. A beloved LGBTQ Pride Month event created in honor of Judy Garland is celebrating a milestone anniversary this year ― just days before Garland’s own centennial.
Major news networks are featuring details on special viewings of “The Wizard of Oz” in movie theaters throughout the country to honor Judy Garland’s 100th birthday this month.
Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider owned by AMC, Regal and Cinemark, has teamed up with Warner Bros. to show the iconic film. Participating theaters can be found on the Fathom Events website under its “Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow” page. Alternatively, fans can opt to watch the movie at home from streaming services or DVDs in the days leading up to Garland’s birthday on Friday, June 10.
