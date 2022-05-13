Judy Garland, original name Frances Ethel Gumm, was born June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She died, at age 47 on June 22, 1969, in London, England. History books describe her as the American singer and actress whose exceptional talents and vulnerabilities combined to make her one of the most enduringly popular Hollywood icons of the 20th century.
This year marks what would have been the icon’s 100th birthday. And, to celebrate, the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids is pulling out all the memorabilia and memories to host a grand four-day party.
“It’s all about community and celebrating the history of our town,” explained Judy Garland Museum Executive Director Janie Heitz of the schedule of events planned for June 9-12.
In her heart, a young Judy Garland knew the meaning behind the words she made famous in the movie “The Wizard of Oz” - “There’s no place like home.” When Judy was 15, in 1938, she returned to her native Grand Rapids which she deemed a “beautiful, beautiful town,” and the place where she said she was “terribly happy.” Her years in northern Minnesota, Judy described as “possibly the only kind of normal, carefree time in my life.”
It had been 12 years since the family left Minnesota to move to California, when Judy and her mother Ms. Ethel Gumm ventured back to Grand Rapids for a short visit. The young girl who had already become a Hollywood motion picture star had a “modest and unassuming attitude,” while here, impressing the townsfolk. However, this modest young girl would soon be launched into super-stardom with the 1939 release of the MGM film, “The Wizard of Oz,” named today as the most-watched movie in history, seen by half of the world’s population. The film’s theme song, “Over the Rainbow,” would later be named the top song of the 20th century by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America.
Born the third of three girls, Judy’s nickname was “Baby Gumm.”
While the family was invited to perform throughout town for various events, Baby Gumm noticeably stole the show with the biggest voice and biggest personality.
“They were like the stars of Grand Rapids, performing for Ladies Aid parties at the Itasca Dry Goods Store,” says Judy Garland historian John Kelsh.
When teenage Judy visited her hometown on March 31, she had a strict schedule and was able to stay for just one night at the Riverside Hotel before being shuttled away to engagements in Minneapolis and then Chicago. Yet, Judy still made time to sign autographs for children eager to meet the young star. And she wanted to see as much as she could while she was here.
According to Herald-Review archives, Judy would always remember her beginnings: The theater her father owned in Grand Rapids, the icy roads and snow of northern Minnesota, the garden of her childhood home and summertime swimming in Lake Pokegama. During her visit, the Herald-Review chronicles, “She wanted to visit the high school, where she would have been attending had she remained here, she wanted to see the house where she lived as a baby, and wanted to meet the boys and girls of her age here.” A luncheon at the Pokegama Hotel was arranged in her honor and she was taken to the high school to greet the students. Later, a reception was held for Judy and her mother at the Rialto.
Today, Judy’s childhood home has been recreated on the grounds of the Judy Garland Museum on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. It is decorated as it would have looked in the 1920s when the Gumm family entertained well-known leaders of the community and the girls gave informal performances on the staircase landing.
As Judy recalled, the house was “the most beautiful house that I’ve ever known,” and “everything that represented family - clean, old-fashioned, beautiful not frightening and gay.”
This house will be the centerpiece of the centennial celebration in June along with the museum and Garland artifacts.
“We’ve made some little changes at the museum - so people can see something new,” said Heitz.
To kick-off the festivities, Heitz and museum staff are taking Judy’s history on the road to area nursing homes starting May 24. The hope is to hear stories from local residents who may remember meeting the town’s most famous celebrity as young children. Or, to bring the museum to them for an afternoon.
The following activities and events will take place throughout the four-day celebration (more information can be found on the museum’s website at wwwjudygarlandmuseum.com):
–A welcome reception paired with musical entertainment
–Opportunities to meet and converse with Judy Garland’s son
–Judy Garland Jeopardy
–Judy Garland presentations
–Guided tours of Judy Garland’s childhood home
–Bus tours of Grand Rapids
–Fundraising dinner at Timberlake Lodge with musical entertainment
–The “Dash for the Ruby Slippers” 5k walk/run
–The “Easter Parade” High Tea Party
–Free outdoor entertainment, food vendors, and activities
– “Oz in the Garden” activities for all families and fanatics
–Free outdoor movie screening of “The Wizard of Oz”
The main event is Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday Fundraising Dinner held at the Timberlake Lodge, that will include a live performance by “Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland” accompanied by her 11-piece band!
To pre-register, visit www.judygarlandmuseum.com/events/100th-birthday
For more event information and details, please visit the Judy Garland Museum Facebook page!
Sponsors of this event include:
Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Vicki & Steve Wilcox, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Lake Country Power, Paul Bunyan Communications: powered by Gigazone, Pinnacle Marketing Group, Minnesota Energy Resources, Community Foundation: Grand Rapids Area, Melanie & George Jacobson, XTream: Powered by Mediacom.
To become a sponsor of this event, contact the Judy Garland Museum:
