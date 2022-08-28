Hampton is new principal of Greenway Middle School

Greenway Public Schools would like to announce a new member of their leadership team, Mrs. Elizabeth Hampton.
Hampton joins Greenway as the new Principal of Greenway Middle School, serving students grades 5 through 8. Elizabeth comes to Greenway with 12 years’ experience as a site principal in California public schools, having served as Principal in both the Elementary and Middle Schools, as well as Principal in a Charter School, Kinder through 12th grades. Hampton holds a Master of Arts Degree in Special Education, an Administrative Services Credential, a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential, and is a current Doctoral Candidate in Educational Leadership at Liberty University.
Hampton is eager to bring focus and energy to Greenway Middle School, working together with staff, students, and families for a Middle School Program tailored to the specific academic, socio-emotional, and community needs that Greenway Middle School students face today. Hampton aspires to continue to strengthen Greenway’s Middle School’s culture, school climate, and academic programs conducive to student achievement. Mrs. Hampton believes that the greatest strength she will bring to this position is her ability to forge positive relationships with students, parents and community as they work together to strengthen school programming, positive home-school relations, and bringing the community into the classroom for unique learning opportunities for all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.