Hampton is new principal of Greenway Middle School

Greenway Public Schools would like to announce a new member of their leadership team, Mrs. Elizabeth Hampton.

Hampton joins Greenway as the new Principal of Greenway Middle School, serving students grades 5 through 8. Elizabeth comes to Greenway with 12 years’ experience as a site principal in California public schools, having served as Principal in both the Elementary and Middle Schools, as well as Principal in a Charter School, Kinder through 12th grades. Hampton holds a Master of Arts Degree in Special Education, an Administrative Services Credential, a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential, and is a current Doctoral Candidate in Educational Leadership at Liberty University.

