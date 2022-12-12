Habitat welcomes the Nolette family home for Christmas

Submitted Photo

Itasca County Habitat for Humanity has finished the 47th home in Itasca County in time for Christmas.The public is invited to welcome Lacy, Emre, and Esme to their new three-bedroom home.

Lacy Nolette, a single mom, and Iraq Veteran who also works for 211 First Call for Help. Lacy joined the Army Reserve at 17 years old and served until 2013 during which time she was deployed to Iraq for a year.


