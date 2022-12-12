Habitat welcomes the Nolette family home for Christmas

Itasca County Habitat for Humanity has finished the 47th home in Itasca County in time for Christmas.The public is invited to welcome Lacy, Emre, and Esme to their new three-bedroom home.
Lacy Nolette, a single mom, and Iraq Veteran who also works for 211 First Call for Help. Lacy joined the Army Reserve at 17 years old and served until 2013 during which time she was deployed to Iraq for a year.
“We thank Lacy for her service and are excited to welcome her into a wonderful home to watch her children grow up in,” says Jamie Mjolsness, Itasca Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.
“What better time to move into their very own place to call home than Christmas.”
When asked what Lacy is most excited about this Holiday season, she expressed, “this Christmas she looks forward to hearing the kids’ pattering feet and giggles echoing off the walls of our new home, anxiously guessing what Santa got them for Christmas. This is the best present this year and will bring us so much joy this holiday season!”
Habitat for Humanity thanks all the volunteers, sub-contractors, and donors who have helped make this house possible. Without community support, Habitat could not continue to reduce the number of families living in substandard housing in Itasca County.
Those who didn’t get a chance to volunteer on this build, Habitat is currently building the next home for the Rounsville family in Grand Rapids. All are welcome to participate in both construction and non-construction activities with no prior experience necessary. Other ways to volunteer include providing lunch, donating, or helping in the ReStore. If you are interested in finding out more or would like to volunteer, please call the office at 218.999.9001 or check out our website at www.itascahabitat.org.
Itasca Habitat would like to invite the community to the dedication for this deserving family Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at 390 9 th Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Those who are unable to make it in person, can watch it live on Itasca Habitats FaceBook page.
