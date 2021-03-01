Itasca County Habitat for Humanity invites supporters and community members to join the organization for a Pi(e) Day Volunteer Drive on Friday, March 12th (two days before Pi Day, March 14th). Anyone interested in volunteering with Habitat will receive a free personal pie for expressing their interest in volunteering and joining Habitat’s pool of volunteers.
The Volunteer Drive, sponsored by Thrivent Financial, is being held to increase awareness of volunteering among Itasca-area communities as the area recovers from the recent health and economic crisis. “We really felt the effects of restricted volunteering during COVID-19,” says Jamie Mjolsness, Itasca Habitat’s executive director. “Volunteers play an integral role in our work, and we wouldn’t be able to fulfill our mission without them.”
Itasca Habitat’s need for volunteers will be high in 2021, as the organization plans to build two homes concurrently - an unusual course of action, as Habitat usually makes sure one home is close to being finished before breaking ground on another. However, current circumstances have created an opportunity to do things differently. “We were excited to partner with two families right away, and we want to get them into their new homes as soon possible,” says Mjolsness. “The pandemic and its stay-at-home orders have also shown us just how important safe, affordable housing is - and we’re eager to help make that a reality for as many families as we can.”
This year’s new home builds will require all hands on deck, and all interested volunteers, whether they’re experienced construction workers or have never picked up a hammer, are welcome. Willing volunteers can sign up for the volunteer drive in advance at itascahabitat.org/pi or by calling Habitat at 218-999-9001. Community members can also stop by during pie pickup, 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on March 12th, to sign up and meet Habitat staff. Anyone with questions or who would like to learn more about volunteering with Habitat is invited to visit itascahabitat.org or email volunteering@itascahabitat.org.
At a Glance
Pi(e) Day Volunteer Drive
Friday, March 12th, 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Itasca County Habitat for Humanity
510 SE 11th Street, Grand Rapids
Learn more and sign up online at itascahabitat.org/pi, over the phone at 218-999-9001, or by emailing volunteering@itascahabitat.org.
