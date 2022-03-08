Itasca County Habitat for Humanity is again inviting volunteers to celebrate Pi Day! On Monday, March 14th, past, current, and future volunteers are invited to stop by Itasca Habitat and grab a free personal pie while they pledge to volunteer during the 2022 build season.
The Pi Day event, in its second year, aims to raise awareness of opportunities to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and bolster the organization’s volunteer roster. Volunteers are needed to work on build sites, operate the organization’s resale store (the Itasca ReStore), and support administrative and fundraising operations.
“Volunteers are at the core of our work - they help us build homes alongside our partner families, repair homes for homeowners in need, work in the ReStore, and more,” says Jamie Mjolsness, Itasca Habitat’s Executive Director. “We’re excited to welcome more volunteers into the Habitat community.”
Habitat’s construction season will begin in April, and the organization anticipates working into next winter, as they plan to build two new homes in the coming months. Volunteers will play a vital role in making sure that homes are ready for partner families to move in when the time comes.
In addition to their new home program, Habitat also operates a Home Preservation program, which works with homeowners to make much-needed home repairs, landscape renovations, and accessibility modifications. Throughout the year, volunteers are called upon to lend a hand with Home Preservation projects, creating more opportunities to give back with Habitat.
Willing volunteers can sign up and reserve their pie at itascahabitat.org/pi or by calling Habitat at 218-999-9001. Community members can also sign up in-person during pie pickup, taking place between 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on March 14th. Anyone with questions or who would like to learn more about volunteering with Habitat is invited to visit itascahabitat.org or email volunteering@itascahabitat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.