Grand Rapids State Bank President Noah Wilcox concluded his term as chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America on Wednesday, March 10.
Wilcox said it was a year unlike any other.
Wilcox was selected to become the chairman at last year’s ICBA convention in Orlando. The convention wrapped up right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.
“We must have been the last convention in the US to gather in person,” Wilcox said. “When I left on March 12, the convention center was literally a ghost town.”
According to its website, the ICBA is an organization dedicated to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, education, and services.
Fulfilling his role as chairman became much different in a virtual world.
Wilcox expected to spend up to 260 days traveling around the country meeting with other bankers, speaking on their behalf, and testifying in front of Congress, among other duties.
He still did all those things, but instead of travelling and meeting people in person, he accomplished them virtually. He hasn’t been on an airplane since March 12, 2020.
“We got a lot of good stuff done for our industry despite the pandemic,” Wilcox said. “You play the hand you’re dealt as best you’re able.”
Wilcox said his year as chairman will be remembered as the year when community bankers responded to the demands of the Paycheck Protection Program. The ICBA worked to improve the program, so community bankers could more effectively partner with the government to get stimulus money to sectors of the economy that needed it.
With businesses shut down and many people out of work, Wilcox said community bankers across the country responded wonderfully to the demands of the program.
Community banks do more than 60 percent of all the small business lending in the country. Wilcox said that during the pandemic, community bankers across the country were working night and day to help small businesses.
“Without the community banking industry and banks like Grand Rapids State Bank, the PPP funds would not have gotten to the small businesses they were intended to get to and the community banking sector truly carried the day on PPP saving millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of small businesses coast-to-coast,” Wilcox said. “For me to be able to view it on a national level was pretty powerful.”
In the midst of it all, he was also named to President Donald Trump’s Great Economic Revival Committee in financial institutions, where he had the opportunity to meet with and speak directly to the President of the United States.
Now that his term as chairman is concluded, Wilcox will remain on the ICBA executive committee for the next three years and continue his advocacy for community banking.
“I’ll be in the thick of it, I just won’t be at the tip of the spear,” Wilcox said.
He will also be able to dedicate more time to Grand Rapids State Bank and his other bank charter, Minnesota Lakes Bank in Delano, Minn.
The ICBA was founded in Minnesota 90 years ago and maintains an office in Sauk Centre.
The organization is the only national trade association that advocates exclusively for the community bank industry. It’s focus is on advocacy, innovation, and education.
Wilcox is the 10th Minnesotan to lead the ICBA and the first since 2000 when Robert Barsness of Prior Lake State Bank served as chair.
