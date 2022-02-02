The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will be part of a three-county drug task force called AIM VCET (Aitkin/Itasca/Mille Lacs counties Violent Crime Enforcement Team).
“Our main concern is drugs in our communities,” said GRPD Chief Steve Schaar as he presented information on the VCET during a work session of the city council this week.
As Schaar explained, Highway 169 runs through all three counties and is a major drug route coming north.
GRPD Captain Kevin Ott provided statistics on the drug situation in Grand Rapids. He said, in 2021, there were 66 charges or arrests for significant drug crimes and 60 DWI arrests with 40% of those being drug DWIs. Also, domestics are up with 90 calls last year and 30 arrests. There were 74 total charges and arrests for assault. Ott said drugs are also contributing to family disputes and unsafe situations for children.
“Everyday we get cross reports from child protection - we’re very busy with those and many involve drugs,” explained Ott.
GRPD Captain Andy Morgan, who worked in drug investigations for five years, said sharing information with other counties was key to stopping the trafficking. He said nine times out of ten the routes involved Highway 169 and Highway 65.
Schaar explained that the team will be funded by a state grant of $328,000 over two years, 2022-2023. Aitkin County will serve as the fiscal agent and will find a commander for the team. The grant money will be used for equipment and a full-time records technician. The goal would be to have a full-time officer from each of the three counties to be totally committed to the team, however, Schaar explained that this would not be possible for GRPD to provide at this time due to their manpower situation. Still, he believes this is a good step forward toward “putting a dent in our drug activity.”
Councilor Tasha Connelly asked whether GRPD and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office could share the full-time position with one officer from both departments and split the cost.
Schaar acknowledged the idea and said he would look into it.
