While the meeting was short, the Grand Rapids City Council took significant action on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
To start, Mayor Dale Christy conducted the Oath of Office for three Grand Rapids Police Officers. Jeremy Nelson and Matt O’Rourke were sworn in as new sergeants and Janell Hecimovich was sworn in as a new officer. Family members secured their pins and badges to their uniforms.
As the second Monday in October, the council recognized it as Indigenous Peoples Day. Mayor Christy read the proclamation which stated:
“Whereas, Grand Rapids recognizes Indigenous nations have lived upon this land since time in memorial and values the progress our society has accomplished through American Indian technology, thought and culture; and
“Whereas, Grand Rapids understands that in order to celebrate the strengths and recognize the challenges of Indigenous people that government entities, organizations and other public institutions should change their policies and practices to better reflect the experiences of the American Indian people and uplift our country’ s Indigenous roots, history and contributions; and
“Whereas, the idea of Indigenous People’ s Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of Native nations to the United Nations — sponsored International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas; and
“Whereas, in 1990 representatives from 120 Indigenous nations at the First Continental Conference on 500 years of Indian Resistance unanimously passed a resolution to transform Columbus Day into an occasion to strengthen the process of continental unity and struggle towards liberation, and thereby use the occasion to reveal a more accurate historical record; and
“Whereas, the City of Grand Rapids embraces the indigenous history and culture that imbues this place and seeks to foster the accurate depiction of history, celebrate the strengths and recognize the challenges of American Indian peoples of the area, and honor their perspectives and presence in the share community life of the Grand Rapids area today; and
“Whereas, the United States federal government and the State of Minnesota and Grand Rapids recognize Columbus Day on the second Monday of October, in accordance with the federal holiday established in 1937.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the city council of Grand Rapids that the city of Grand Rapids recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday in October as a day to reflect on our history and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that the Anishinaabe (Chippewa and Ojibwe), the Dakota (Sioux) , and other indigenous nations add to our city.
“Be it further resolved that the City of Grand Rapids shall continue its efforts to promote the well -being and growth of the Native American and Indigenous community; and
“Be it further resolved that the City of Grand Rapids encourages other businesses, organizations and public entities to recognize Indigenous People’ s Day.”
This original resolution was first adopted by the city on Dec. 15, 2014 and signed by then-mayor Dale Adams.
In other business on Monday, the council:
• Approved the minutes for the Sept. 27, 2021 worksession and regular meetings.
• Approved the verified claims for the period of Sept. 21, 2021 to Oct. 4, 2021 in the total amount of $703,274.65.
• Approved Cassidy Alleman as a seasonal employee at the golf course.
• Voided a lost payroll check and issued a replacement check.
• Approved a resolution accepting a grant from the State of Minnesota for the GPZ Apron Lighting project.
• Approved the Pierringer Release with Carol Kolu.
• Hired two part-time hospital security officers.
• Approved a quote from Casper Construction for storm basin cleaning.
• Approved a temporary and permanent easement from James and Cheryle Stawnychy related to CP 2003-18, 21st Street SW Extension project and authorized payment.
• Adopted a resolution approving LG214 Premises Permit Application for VFW Post 1720.
• Hired part-time employees at the IRA Civic Center.
• Approved a letter of support for Visit Grand Rapids.
• Accepted a proposal for Agent of Record.
• Accepted a cash donation for four bikes (valued at $541.20) from ICS for the fire department’s open house on Oct. 5.
• Approved amended guidelines for the Mayor’s Arts Award.
• Approved the purchase of body/car cameras and tasers.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.