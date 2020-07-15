Police chaplain recognized for years of service
This Monday, the Grand Rapids City Council recognized volunteer chaplain Doug Hardt for his work with the Grand Rapids Police Department and the service of all the city’s officers.
Police Sergeant Kevin Ott presented Hardt, who is relocating, with a plaque for three years with the department. Ott described Hardt as “an unsung hero.” The pastor would often accompany officers on ride-alongs.
“He clearly had a passion for this office (of chaplain) from the onset,” said Ott. “He always had a calming effect.”
Hardt was often the person called upon to deliver news to families of the death of a loved one, explained Ott. “And he did all of this work on a completely volunteer basis.”
When Hardt addressed the council, he said his service was his way of giving back to his community. When he once lived overseas, the police there were viewed as “mafia,” said Hardt.
“But Grand Rapids can be very proud of their police department for their professionalism, integrity and bravery,” said Hardt. “They are out to help the people of this town.”
Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Adams commented, “With everything you see and hear these days (about police), our police department and fire department are exemplary in the City of Grand Rapids.”
When there’s talk about defunding police departments, Mayor Adams reminded people to remember that officers are part of our community.
“Your work is appreciated,” said the mayor who pointed out that several donations from private citizens to the police department are evidence of that.
As part of their vigilance, the Grand Rapids Police Department reminds residents that as summer reaches its peak, so too does the opportunity for property crimes.
“Summer is a perfect time to take a vacation but unfortunately, thieves do not. This is the busy time of year for thefts but there are some easy things you can do to prevent yourself from being a victim,” stated Grand Rapids Police Officer Justin Edmundson. “These include, be aware of what is happening in your neighborhood and do not be bashful about dialing 9-1-1 if something just does not seem right. We would much rather respond and investigate than wish someone would have called to interrupt a crime.”
Other tips include, lock your doors and windows.
“We live in a safe community,” said Edmundson, “But that doesn’t mean you should leave your doors unlocked at night or when you are not at home. This summer we have received a few calls in which a thief helped himself to items in a garage. The same applies to your vehicle. Remove valuables and lock your doors. We have even taken theft reports this summer of people leaving wallets, purses and handguns in their vehicles unattended.”
Edmundson also cautioned against posting on social media that you are going to be out of town. “Why advertise that you will not be home? If you leave for a few days, why not ask a neighbor to collect your mail and newspaper as well as keep an eye on your house? We want you to have a safe summer and not be the victim of a crime.”
