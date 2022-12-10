GRPD K9 hangs up his leash

Life for the city’s best employee is about to change - big time.
After eight years with the Grand Rapids Police Department, their K9 officer Radar, is headed for retirement. The early morning, mile-long runs along the squad car before work, will probably be later in the day now. Instead of sniffing around city hall, Radar will now lounge with the O’Briens’ three other dogs at home.
This mature native of the Czech Republic will turn 10 years old on Groundhog’s Day 2023. For his age, Radar is “in phenomenal health” says the vet.
“I don’t think we could have got a better dog,” believes O’Brien. “He’s great with people, healthy and obedient.”
Radar has only missed two shifts during his entire career with the GRPD and that was for a minor injury to his foot. As O’Brien explained, the German Shepherd breed is known for hip deterioration as they age but Radar has had no hip issues yet.
According to O’Brien, most K9 officers retire at about 8 or 9. He is happy to be finishing up this K9’s service on top.
“He’s retiring at the right time - we’ve had no issues or complaints,” said O’Brien as he put it into perspective. “If a gun dog screws up, it doesn’t get the bird; if [Radar] screws up we get sued.”
If Radar could talk, he would most likely describe his job with the GRPD as “very rewarding.”
The entire work of a K9 is reward driven. From the moment O’Brien appears dressed in his uniform to when they’re headed home after a shift, Radar has his eyes on the prize - usually a bright red KONG dog toy.
“The KONG is his paycheck,” said O’Brien.
If the KONG is Radar’s earnings, the tennis ball is his bonus. As O’Brien explained, the K9 has been trained to associate the tennis ball prize with detecting narcotics. O’Brien can bounce a tennis ball in front of Radar and he instantly becomes a drug-seeking bloodhound, following every search procedure to a tee, starting with the right side door of the vehicle where searches begin.
“And he’ll keep going until he finds it,” said O’Brien. “It’s his best attribute.”
Radar trains everyday for an hour, at 15 minute intervals to keep his attention.
“He loves, loves, loves to train - because he’ll get a toy,” added O’Brien who has attended many group training sessions with other K9 partners through the USPCA (United States Police Canine Association). Over the years, they’ve developed a network for sharing tips and insight on training and handling K9s.
One of O’Brien and Radar’s most eventful days on the job had the pair responding to incidents in three counties. They started with a missing person call involving an autistic child. When Radar was able to track and find the young boy, he instantly put his arms around the dog in relief before being reunited with his mother. They were then called for a “sniff and run,” said O’Brien before they were needed in Hill City where a deranged individual burglarized a home and then fled on foot into the woods. Radar tracked the man to a stolen transit bus that was still running.
As O’Brien explained, the new direction for K9 officers is focused more on narcotics and missing persons rather than the apprehension of criminals. This change comes after so many K9s have been injured or killed by criminals with weapons.
Aside from their regular duties, the school visits are a significant part of Radar’s duties. The pair visits 30-40 classrooms every year and O’Brien marvels at the fact that hundreds of area children have met the K9. At each presentation, O’Brien said he is careful to explain the proper way to approach Radar.
“And I tell them that Radar is their dog too as he is property of the city,” said O’Brien whose own children, now 10 and 7, have never known life without Radar.
For the past year, as he and Radar have been inseparable, O’Brien has been brainstorming the best way to transition Radar into retirement. He knows the dog will need to continue to have purpose - a reason to be rewarded.
O’Brien’s other dogs are family hunting dogs. Radar is different and O’Brien knows he’ll probably do a lot of pacing at home now that he’s not reporting for work with the GRPD everyday. Little does Radar know, O’Brien has been slightly changing the dog’s routine. And he’s decided that Radar’s new purpose, new reason to earn rewards, will be hunting deer sheds.
“He’s just a dog at home,” said O’Brien. “But they are creatures of habit and he’s not going to understand why he’s not going to work.”
O’Brien chuckled during K9’s retirement party this week when city employees asked about Radar’s naughty side.
“He wasn’t so popular around the house for that first year,” admits O’Brien who said Radar wrecked rugs, chairs and couches and left “lots of headless Barbie dolls throughout the house.”
“If you can wreck it, he got to it. My wife probably has a list of expenses for the city,” joked O’Brien.
Still, Radar has grown into his teeth and his important job. If needed on a specific call, the dog will be able to come out of retirement as long as he remains up-to-date on his certification and stays healthy.
“We’re very proud of Radar and Gary’s commitment,” thanked GRPD Chief Steve Schaar who confirmed that the department will be looking for a new K9 this winter. The hope is a new K9 pair will be working the streets by summer 2023.
“He’s been a great partner,” added O’Brien who admits he’ll have his own tough transition without Radar in the back of his squad everyday. “I’m just his driver.”
One thing is certain, O’Brien won’t miss all the hair left in the back of his vehicle after days on the job. “You could build another animal with it.”
