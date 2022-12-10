GRPD K9 hangs up his leash

Life for the city’s best employee is about to change - big time.

After eight years with the Grand Rapids Police Department, their K9 officer Radar, is headed for retirement. The early morning, mile-long runs along the squad car before work, will probably be later in the day now. Instead of sniffing around city hall, Radar will now lounge with the O’Briens’ three other dogs at home.


