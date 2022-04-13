Grand Rapids police officers will soon provide more transparency in reporting their response to calls, stops and investigations.
During the April 11 regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council, a request to allow public comment regarding GRPD Portable Audio / Video Recorder (Body Worn Camera BWC) was approved. Members of the public were invited to offer comment on Monday but no one approached the council. State statute says a local law enforcement agency must provide an opportunity for public comment before it purchases or implements a portable recording system.
At a minimum, the agency must accept public comments submitted electronically or by mail, and the governing body with jurisdiction over the budget of the law enforcement agency (the Grand Rapids City Council) must provide an opportunity for public comment at a regularly scheduled meeting.
A survey released in July of 2021 by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association found the number of police departments in the state using body cameras has almost doubled in the last five years. Even so, of the 214 chiefs who responded, 95 said they still don’t have the technology. The most common barrier is cost, particularly ongoing expenses for data storage and disclosure.
Gov. Tim Walz’s administration estimates there are 9,000 officers statewide unequipped with body cameras, and say it costs roughly $1,000 per officer each year to buy and use them. Last year, the Legislature approved more than $8 million to buy cameras and provide for data storage. House Public Safety Committee Chairman Carlos Mariani, a St. Paul Democrat, helped push the legislation to passage.
“What’s quote-unquote good about body cameras is that it will then provide information about bad things that cops do,” Mariani said. “From police perspectives, the good thing about body cameras is that it’ll provide information about the good things that cops do.”
The Grand Rapids Police BWC (Body Worn Camera, BWC) work group has been extensively researching Portable Audio/Video Recorder for the past eight (8) months. Grand Rapids City Council approved the funding, purchase and implementation of fifteen (15) BWC during an Council Work Session in October 2021. The Grand Rapids Police Leadership detailed the AXON Body 3 and proposed associated GRPD Portable Audio / Video Recorder Policy 445 on March 28, 2022 Council Work Session.
According to the GRPD’s Policy No. 445 regarding Portable Audio/Video Recorders:
The primary purpose of using Portable Audio/Video Recorders is to capture evidence arising from police-citizen encounters. This policy sets forth guidelines governing the use of Portable Audio/Video Recorders and administering the data that results. Compliance with these guidelines is mandatory, but it is recognized that officers must also attend to other primary duties and the safety of all concerned, sometimes in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving.
Members should remain sensitive to the dignity of all individuals being recorded and exercise sound discretion to respect privacy by discontinuing recording whenever it reasonably appears to the member that such privacy may outweigh any legitimate law enforcement interest in recording.
Requests by members of the public to stop recording should be considered using this same criterion. Recording should resume when privacy is no longer at issue unless the circumstances no longer fit the criteria for recording.
This policy governs the use of Portable Audio/Video Recorder’s in the course of official duties. It does not apply to the use of squad-based (dash-cam) recording systems. The Chief or his designee may supersede this policy by providing specific instructions for Portable Audio/Video Recorder use to individual officers, or providing specific instructions pertaining to particular events or classes of events, including but not limited to political rallies and demonstrations. The Chief or designee may also provide specific instructions or standard operating procedures for Portable Audio/Video Recorder use to officers assigned to specialized details, such as carrying out duties in courts or guarding prisoners or patients in hospitals and mental health facilities.
The policy states that BWC will be activated during all law enforcement-related encounters and activities including but not limited to pursuits, stops of motorists or pedestrians, arrests, searches, suspect interviews and interrogations. Officers will have discretion to record or not record general citizen contacts. The officers are also not required to inform people that a BWC is being operated or that the individuals are being recorded. Once activated, the recording will continue until the conclusion of the incident or encounter. Officers also need not record persons being provided medical care unless there is a reason to believe the recording would document information having evidential value.
Each officer using a BWC is responsible for transferring or assuring the proper transfer of the data from the camera to the cloud by the end of that officer’s shift. However, if the officer is involved in a shooting, custody death or other enforcement resulting in death or great bodily harm, a supervisor will be responsible for transferring the data.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Approved council minutes for March 28, 2022 (closed meeting), worksession and regular meetings; and the April 4, 2022 special meeting.
• Approved verified claims for the period of March 22, 2022 - April 4, 2022 in the total amount of $530,585.46.
• Acknowledged minutes for boards and commissions.
• Amended the Storm Protection Ordinance to include a section on animal waste; changes to the redevelopment section related to volume control and the addition of an infiltration section related to protecting ground water.
• Authorized 2022 budgeted operating transfers.
• Accepted a $250,000 grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Community Infrastructure Grant program.
•Accepted a donation of $500 from the VFW Auxiliary Post 1720 to purchase Zoll AED Plus supplies as needed.
• Accepted a donation of $500 from Rosenbauer MN, LLC to the GRFD to purchase a memorial for the last James Gibeau.
• Approved changes to the group base life and supplemental insurance provider.
• Approved the procurement contract with the Government Finance Officers Association for Enterprise Resource Planning Advisory Services for $20,000.
•Approved temporary and permanent easements related to the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project and authorized payment.
• Approved Pokegama Golf Course and Public Works season employees and wages.
All councilors were present. The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is April 25, 2022, at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
