“I, Bryce Prudhomme, do solemnly promise that, I will support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Minnesota and the laws thereof; and that I will faithfully, honestly and impartially perform the duties of a Police Officer for the City of Grand Rapids according to the Constitution and laws of this State.”
So began the Grand Rapids Police Department’s newest officer during Monday’s regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council. Prudhomme took his oath of office and was later officially hired by the council as an officer with the GRPD.
Also during the meeting, the council recognized the GRPD Reserve Unit and their work at community events. The Reserves offered a presence for the second annual Riverfest music festival held the following weekend on Sept. 10 as well as Grand Jam in July.
During Monday’s meeting, the council accepted a donation from the Reif Arts Council to the Reserve Unit for their help during Grand Jam.
Councilor Dale Adams said the recognition for the reserves is appreciated.
“Thanks to the Reserves Unit for their efforts at Riverfest too,” added Mayor Dale Christy.
As GRPD Chief Steve Schaar explained, the Grand Rapids Police Reserve Unit is composed of 15 civilian volunteers that are unlicensed officers. The Reserves volunteer several hundred hours per year, providing security at the yearly Tall Timber Days, Car show and Swap, Itasca County Fair, National Night Out, high school games, 4th of July fireworks, Polar Plunge and other community events. They also volunteer several hours a year doing rides along with licensed officers and have assisted in searches for missing or lost persons.
“The Grand Rapids Police Reserve Unit is a truly valued aspect of GRPD that seldom receives the credit they deserve,” commented the chief.
On July 23, 2022, the Reif Center hosted Grand Jam 2022 at the Itasca County Fairgrounds. The community event was well-attended by more than 1,751 people. The GRPD partnered with the Reif in providing a police presence. Full-time staff and volunteering Reserve Officers assisted in establishing a safe environment for all to enjoy a day full of music.
Recognizing the value of the service, the Reif Arts Council showed unsolicited appreciation to the Grand Rapids Police Reserve Unit by donating $500.
Also, during the Sept. 12 meeting, the council approved equipment purchases for the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
As Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole explained, the department has been in need to replace their outdated SCBA’s (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) for some time now.
“Our current SCBA packs have reached their end life and finding parts or repair is becoming difficult. Some air packs that have been sent in for repair have been returned due to not being able to repair them. Our SCBA masks are falling apart and some of the firefighters are not able to pass the mask fit test due to the condition of the masks,” said Cole.
According to Cole, most of Itasca County fire departments have updated their SCBAs this past year and have gone to the new MSA G1 SCBA, and Grand Rapids fire fighters have discovered during fire scenes, they are not compatible with their current packs.
“This creates challenges on mutual aid calls when we often use each other’s gear to help fight fires,” added Cole who explained that there have also been significant price increases on SCBAs over the past years and he expects another round of price increases will be coming Oct. 1.
The MSA G1 SCBAs, which Cole would like to purchase, are compatible with the department’s current operations and equipment and they would be able to utilize existing SCBA bottles which would save them a large amount of cost when updating SCBAs. The manufacture of this product is a sole source sale and only authorizes MacQueen to sell this product in this territory. The total price for packs, masks, batteries, chargers, and fittings to fill bottles is $187,799.21.
The request by Cole would be to use an internal loan through the city to pay back the internal loan by using monies from their depreciation fund each year.
The council approved the purchase of new MSA G1 SCBAs for a total cost of $187,799.21.
The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Hazmat team also asked the city council for approval to purchase a 2022 Polaris Ranger 1000 from Rays Sport & Cycle of Grand Rapids.
Cole explained that the purchase was discussed at the State Hazmat meeting and had been approved by the State Fire Marshal Division to utilize the department’s hazmat compensation fund to help purchase this UTV.
“We would also utilize monies in our fire department public safety fund to purchase the remainder of the UTV to be able to utilize it for fire calls as well,” added Cole.
The total price of the UTV is $16,500. Hazmat would pay $12,500 and the remaining $4,000 would come from the fire department’s public safety account. This purchase is not expected to affect the department’s regular operating budget.
The council approved the purchase for a total cost of $16,500.
In other business during the Sept. 12 meeting, the council:
• Accepted a bench donation from the Stejskal children and grandchildren in honor of Cyril and Anna Stejskal and Henry and Gladys Stejskal.
• Approved the city’s verified claims for the period Aug. 23, 2022 to Sept. 6, 2022 in the total amount of $1,605,078.09.
• Approved the Collective Bargaining Agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. (Local No. 345) Police Sergeants for Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.
•Approved the amended final payment in the amount of $3,520 for AP 2021-1, Runway 16/34 Reconstruction.
• Approved the plans and specifications for dasher boards and glass at the IRA Civic Center and authorized the advertisement of bids.
• Authorized the advertisement for the open position of Building Inspector.
• Voided the lost accounts payable check No. 150443 issued to Finnly Tech Inc. on Aug. 9, 2022 for $2,998.
All councilors were present for Monday’s meeting. The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
