“I, Bryce Prudhomme, do solemnly promise that, I will support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of Minnesota and the laws thereof; and that I will faithfully, honestly and impartially perform the duties of a Police Officer for the City of Grand Rapids according to the Constitution and laws of this State.”

So began the Grand Rapids Police Department’s newest officer during Monday’s regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council. Prudhomme took his oath of office and was later officially hired by the council as an officer with the GRPD.

