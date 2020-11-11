Groundbreaking ceremony for Aurora Heights

Community members gathered Monday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Aurora Heights development in Grand Rapids. The project began mid-October and is projected to be completed by December 2021. Aurora Heights will be built on the site of the former Riverview Elementary School (292 SE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN) with a 38 unit three-story apartment building and 18 townhome style units in three separate buildings.
“We would like to thank the City of Grand Rapids for working with us on acquiring this site. It is a great infill lot and in the center of town,” said President of D.W. Jones, Inc. Skip Duchesneau at Monday’s ceremony. “You could not have asked for a better location for Aurora Heights.”
A total of 56 units will be built, including 14 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units in the apartment building; and 16 three-bedroom units and 2 four-bedroom units in the townhome units. The apartment building will also have four handicapped accessible units. Aurora Heights will also have offices, a community room with a kitchen, public restrooms, a patio with a gas grill, a playground area, and a social area available to residents to reserve for family and group functions for no charge.
According to the project introduction given at the groundbreaking, the Aurora Heights buildings will be smoke free. All units will have energy efficient kitchen appliances, water conserving appliances and fixtures, wall air conditioners in the apartment buildings and central air in the townhomes, and will be wired with CADD 5 for high speed internet connection. The townhomes will have a central complex laundry room and the apartment will have central laundry, as well as a garbage shoot on each floor. Every unit will have a patio or deck depending on the floor.
Aurora Heights is part of a joint development with the Itasca County Housing and Rehabilitation Authority (HRA) and Northland Counseling Center ownership. The developer of the project is D.W. Jones, Inc. and D.W. Jones Management in Grand Rapids will take the lead in filling the property once it is complete. Norm Cole with Cole Architects was the architect of the development and Dustin Voronyak with Voronyak Builders Inc. is the contractor.
Collaborative partners of Aurora Heights include the HRA of Itasca County, Northland of Counseling Center, the City of Grand Rapids, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Minnesota Housing Partnership, WNC Holding LLC, IM Hotel by Timberlake, VBI, Cole Group Architects, D.W. Jones and D.W. Jones Management.
Aurora Heights will allow for incomes up to 80% of Multifamily Tax Subsidy Projects (MTSP) income limits. This will allow the partners to provide housing options for those income earners that might not typically qualify for tax credit housing and yet not be able to afford housing in our community. The 80% of MTSP allows an income of $46,400 for a family of two and $57,920 for a family of four, according to Minnesota Housing.
The Minnesota Housing investment for Aurora Heights will be $9,037,000 with total development cost estimated at $11,847,000. The Greater Minnesota Housing Fund has also committed to $100,000 for the project. Total development cost was $13,279,427
“Aurora Heights was very lucky to receive funding from MHFA,” Duchesneau stated. “It was the last project that received tax credits out of the projects funded in 2020. The Agency used deferred funding in the amount of $6,566,000 to fill the financial gap and make this project happen.”
The need for housing in Grand Rapids is high. According to a study done by Community Partners Research Inc. in 2019, the city will need to add at least 400 housing units in the next five years. Since 2010, Grand Rapids has gained 579 residents according to Esri, a private data reporting service, and information from the state demographer. Esri's population estimate shows 11,448 people living in the city of Grand Rapids in 2019. As a regional hub, Grand Rapids has a market area that includes eight surrounding cities and 11 surrounding townships. When considering the population growth of the city's market area, compared to 2010, the area has added 1,258 people or an annual average of approximately 140 people each year.
Steven Griesert with Community Partners Research Inc., in a presentation to the Grand Rapids City Council in December 2019, suggested creating more affordable rental housing in response to the increasing population. The Aurora Heights development is bringing Grand Rapids closer to this goal.
