Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) welcomed Adam Giebner as its new choir director for the 2021-22 school year.
Giebner is from Grand Forks, North Dakota and received his degree in music education at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD). After graduating from UMD in December 2020, he moved back to Grand Forks to take a job teaching theatre and speech at the high school. Giebner said that after six months he realized how much he missed choir and singing. He was told by Jerome Upton, choir director at Duluth East High School, that a choir director position had opened up in Grand Rapids.
“He encouraged me to apply for this program because it’s really special and really unique for the size and scope that it is in for the town population size that it's in,” Giebner explained.
Giebner applied for the position and said he knew immediately after his interview that he wanted the job. He specifically mentioned the large participation in choir and band from the high school, the support from the community, and the ability to utilize the Reif Performing Arts Center.
“It is a very well established music program,” said Giebner. “Just for a town population of this size to have the arts support that it does is really unique and really phenomenal.” He continued, “You gotta jump at that offer. There’s so much opportunity for growth and it's obvious that there is so much community support.”
Even in his first year of the job, Giebner has big goals for the year ahead.
“My goal for this year is to set a foundation and a precedent about everyone having a place to sing. That’s something I’m really passionate about,” Giebner stated. “It doesn’t matter if you've never sung a note in your entire life, or maybe in the past you’ve auditioned for stuff and you haven't gotten in and you feel like singing isn’t for you. My goal is to just make sure there’s a place for everyone to sing in our program.”
Currently GRHS has a concert choir, jazz choir, a capella choir, and chamber choir. Giebner hopes by next year they will be able to add a choir specifically for freshmen and another smaller chamber group.
“I want there to be a place for kids who really want to be pushed and want to do some hard literature to have a home,” said Giebner. “But I also want a place for kids who are just like, ‘I just want to sing here because I like singing in the shower or my best friend is doing it.’”
Beyond all of the work he will do at the high school, Giebner is also the artistic director of the Itasca Community Chorus, although the choir’s December season was cancelled due to COVID-19. He also has been working with the Grand Rapids Players. For “Anything Goes,” Giebner worked as a vocal director and played piano in the pit band. He now plans to do music directing for “Sister Act” which will be performed in March. Although this may seem like a full schedule, Giebner is up for the task.
“I’m the kind of person who thrives on doing what I love as much as I can,” Giebner said.
Since being hired, Giebner says he has been surprised at how much he has come to love Grand Rapids.
“I didn’t expect to love Grand Rapids as much as I do. The town has really surprised me,” Giebner commented. “The support for the arts from the community is really surprising and encouraging. And after such a hectic last two years with everything going on, it’s just really awesome to see people see the value in the arts and still want to support that. It makes me really happy and hopeful for my time in Grand Rapids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.