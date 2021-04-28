GRHS theatre presents “The Addams Family – Quarantined: A Dramatic Concert Version”

Even the Addams family is being affected by quarantine. Beginning Thursday, the Grand Rapids High School theatre department will perform “The Addams Family – Quarantined: A Dramatic Concert Version” at the Wilcox Theater of the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center. Performances will run Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1.
The original, “The Addams Family” musical is described as a “comical feast” and embraces the wackiness in all families. Daughter Wednesday Addams, known as the princess of darkness, falls in love with a respectable young man who has never met her parents. Wednesday confides in her father and asks him to not tell her mother, making Gomez Addams do something he has never done before, keep a secret from his wife Morticia. Everything changes when the Addams family hosts a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents.
The show performed this week in Grand Rapids is an adapted version of the original Broadway musical by the playwrights that allows for performances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cast members will be masked and staging is limited.
“However, the story, the music and the wonder of live theatre will be on full display,” said Scott Shrimpton, director of the GRHS choir and theatre department.
The high school band is providing the pit under the direction of Mr. Sander Grotjohn.
Performances are limited to 150 audience members each. Audience members must be masked and socially distanced. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tickets sold at the door at $10 for adults and $5 for students.
