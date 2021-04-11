GRHS Speech Fest and Sections

The Grand Rapids High School speech meet was hosted virtually on Saturday, March 27th. Twenty-two schools entered the competition, and all 13 MSHSL competitive speaking categories were offered. Finalists in first through sixth place received medals. Speakers just missing becoming a finalist in their categories were awarded ribbons. Team trophies in first through fifth place were given to those teams ranking the highest with the number of competitors making it to final rounds and also contingent on speaker placement in finals. The first-place team also received the traveling trophy; the winning school hosts the trophy for the year until the next competitive speaking season and will have the name of the school added to the brass plate affixed to the trophy. The Grand Rapids' meet traditionally marks the end of the regular speech season before schools head to Section competitions, and being the end of the season, the quality of competition is high.
Two of our Grand Rapids' competitors finished the end of the speech season in style. Megan Gunnerson (not pictured) took 5th place in the category of Drama. Eighth-grader Kayla Jenkins (pictured) won 6th place in the category of Informative Speaking. This was an awesome way to end the season for these two young ladies, and we look forward to working with these talents next year.
We have two speakers who will represent Grand Rapids in the 7AA Sections meet which will happen on Saturday, April 10th: Kaden Pennertz in Informative Speaking and eighth-grader Evan Linnell in Creative Expression. We wish them the best in their upcoming competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.