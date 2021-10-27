The ISD 318 school board’s regular meeting on Oct. 11 started off with Superintendent Matt Grose informing the board that the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) had been awarded the Gold Star of Excellence Award by the Association of Secondary School Principals.
“Our high school staff and administration came up with some really good ideas last year during the pandemic in terms of helping kids be successful, and those ideas and creativity have been recognized,” stated Grose.
There are three levels of recognition—bronze, silver and gold.
“We earned the gold distinction because our staff was so flexible and gracious with our kids last year,” GRHS Principal Matt Dass described. “Looking at hazards for things like failure rates, things like mental health needs and combining those two things and understanding how they interact with one another. “
One of the specific actions GRHS staff took was to create brand new classes for students who were on the edge of failing. This was quite the feat because of the short timeline they had to work with, compared to the months it usually takes to put together the master class schedule.
“We created new core classes that were able to help kids recover the credit they would have otherwise lost in the first semester,” said Dass. He continued, “And it worked. We got a lot of kids to recover their first semester credits.”
Board member David Marty commended the school for its job well done.
“Congrats to the administration and to the entire staff,” Marty said. “Sue Akre shared with me some of the data that shows what a difference this is making in students' lives and it was really quite stunning. So kudos and credit to our high school.”
Levy Discussions
The board spent time considering their options for what the school district will set as their levy this year. At a previous board meeting, the board approved the maximum levy amount, which simply allows them to set the levy at the maximum rate—13.8% increase, if they choose. The minimum they can set the levy at is 6.92% increase. The total of each of these percentages range from 14.6 million dollars (6.92%) to 15.5 million dollars (13.8%).
“At some point in time between now and December, I think it’s important that we sit down as a board and really flush this thing through,” Board member Pat Medure stated. “As a board member, I’m going to have a tough time approving 13.8% and putting that on our taxpayer, and as a taxpayer myself.”
Grose agreed, adding that they need to consider the impact it will have on taxpayers, current and future levies, and how it will impact the districts' need to approach the community for additional revenue as the school district works through their budget solutions.
Business Manager Kara Lundin reminded the board that the increased levy is not strictly because of debt in the school district.
According to the administrative report, “A portion of the tax increase is our new debt that was discussed at the prior meeting. Another increase is due to adjustments in our tax entitlements that were updated due to prior year estimates that were incorrect (building age, easy to happen with all of the changes we have had). A third factor in the increase is the decrease of approximately $308,000 in taconite credits in the General Fund. These credits adjust down the amount of taxes levied on the District’s tax payers.”
Greg Crowe, who helped walk the board through their options, also noted there will likely be a property tax increase within the school district, according to information from Itasca County.
With much to consider, the board agreed to further discuss the decision at an upcoming workshop on November 8, prior to the Truth in Taxation meeting at the beginning of December.
Other business
Kasie VanQuekelberg, human resources director, walked the board through the Staffing Indicator Report. The board heard a COVID-19 update and reviewed the draft version of the 2021-22 school board goals.
Staffing Indicator Report- Kascie VanQuekleberg
Data for Learning Indicator Report
COVID-19 update
Review draft 2021-22 School Board Goals
In other business, the school board took action on the following items:
Approved the minutes of the September 20, 2021 regular meeting.
Approved recommendation for substitute/guest teacher pay rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.