Grand Rapids High School students are busy preparing for the performances of the musical “Freaky Friday” at the end of April. GRHS Choir Director Adam Giebner shared more about these upcoming performances and how rehearsals have been progressing.
The story of “Freaky Friday” begins, “the Friday before Katherine Blake’s wedding, in which she is the designer, caderer, and bride-to-be, her daughter Ellie Blake would like nothing more than to participate in the biggest social event of the year: the Hunt, a city-wide scavenger hunt put together by the current ‘List Master’, her crush, Adam. When the two argue over Ellie’s participation in the Hunt instead of attending the rehearsal dinner, a magical hourglass, given to Ellie by her late father, causes the two to switch bodies forcing the duo walk a mile in the other person’s shoes,” according to Giebner.
Giebner shared that this will be the first musical GRHS has done with no restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Because of this, there are many new students participating in the theater program for the first time.
“As a directing team we have been fortunate to work with these students as they bring a new excitement and readiness to learn and be challenged,” Giebner said. “The directing team is especially thankful for our musical veterans in the cast who have acted as leaders and mentors to these younger actors.”
Leads for this musical include:
Dylan Haynes as Ellie Blake.
Megan Gunnerson as Katherine Blake.
Riley Linell as Adam.
Brianna Peterson as Fletcher (Ellie’s younger brother).
Noah Jetland as Mike (Katherine’s Fiance).
Audrey Adam as Savannah (Ellie’s bully).
Kate Silvis as Torrey (Katherine’s Assistant).
Ella Gunnerson as Gretchen.
Madi Hanson Hannah (Ellie’s Best Friends).
After seeing this show, Giebner hopes the audience will walk away feeling empathy for others in their lives.
He added, “This show has it all: great music, witty one liners, and an engaging script—what more could you ask for in a show?”
“Freaky Friday” performance dates include April 28, 29, and 30 at 7 p.m. on the Wilcox Stage at the Reif Performing Arts Center. Tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors.
