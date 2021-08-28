The Grand Rapids High School Marching Band held its Fill the Hill event on Tuesday at Noble Hall Field.
Fill the Hill is an open rehearsal to show parents and community members this year’s performance. This year, the marching band performs a space-themed show titled “Planet X.”
The show was produced by Wes Cartwright, one of the premier show designers in the country. Music was written by Colton Hines.
Band Director Dale Gunderson the event is a great way to get the students in front of a crowd before band competitions begin in September.
“Any time you perform in front of a crowd, it brings a different energy,” Gunderson said. “All the jitters and all the nerves, it gets that out of the way.”
Seniors Hannah Gross (alto saxophone), Chloe Lee (bari saxophone), and Jacob Lanum (tenor saxophone) are performing solos during this year’s performances.
“It's different being in the spotlight as a senior and soloist,” Lanum said. “Last night was our first performance. It was intense, but in a good way.”
Gross performs two solos with the saxophone trio and has one solo of her own.
“There is always, always more work to put in until our last performance,” Gross said. “It’s a work in progress all the time. I’m going to continue spending hours on my solos and getting them as clean as possible.”
The marching band had its first performance at the Tall Timber Days Parade earlier this month. Although marching in a parade is vastly different from performing on the field, it does present unique challenges.
“The parade is its own thing. It’s so different from field marching,” Lee said. “Parade marching is straightforward, but you really have to worry about being in your lines and being in-step with everybody.”
Lanum noted that endurance is critical during parade marching, especially when high temperatures come into play.
“It truly brings out someone's character,” Gross said.
This year, Gunderson and his staff faced some uncertainty as the band needed to regroup after last year’s coronavirus pandemic. He said his first priority was simply to get the students to show up. To his relief, nearly all the students returned to perform this season and there were no major holes to fill in the performance.
“We didn’t have the same expectations and recruiting because of COVID. We just wanted to get the kids out here,” Gunderson said. “We’re so excited to be able to be back to normal.”
The band will perform at the Grand Rapids High School football game this Friday and its first competition will be at Eden Prairie on Sept. 11. The band will also travel to competitions in Eagan, Irondale, and Rosemount before competing in the Youth in Music Marching Band Championships at US Bank Stadium on Oct. 9.
As the band prepares for upcoming competitions, it will finally be able to make use of its new trailer, which was donated by the Ducharme family.
The Ducharme’s traveled to competitions across the state when their son, Blake, was a member of the marching band. They were impressed with the program’s dedication to excellence and the positive atmosphere it created.
“We saw how the marching band brought kids together as a family. They seem to teach a lot of kids a lot of things that they weren’t getting elsewhere. It’s just such an incredibly positive atmosphere,” Jim Ducharme said. “When people think about marching band, they don’t realize it’s a sport. They work hard to compete on a very high level.”
Previously, Grand Rapids had to utilize 2-3 trailers when traveling to accommodate all its equipment. At a competition in Iowa, Jim Ducharme noticed that other schools had better trailers to carry equipment. He thought a new, updated trailer would help the band’s organization and possibly lift them to an even higher level of competition.
So, the Ducharme’s worked out a deal to get the band a new trailer, which is fully customized to fit the band’s needs. As an additional benefit, the donation helped the band free up funding for new equipment and uniforms.
“We’re blessed to have them as friends, first and foremost,” Gunderson said.
